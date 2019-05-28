Neighbourhood Weekender 2019 in pictures

Richard Ashcroft at Neighbourhood Weekender. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Richard Ashcroft, Primal Scream and The Vaccines topped a packed line-up at Victoria Park in Warrington this late May Bank Holiday weekend. Here are the best moments.

Neighbourhood Weekender returned to Victoria Park in Warrington for another weekend of great artists and brilliant music on the Bank Holiday weekend of Saturday 25 May and Sunday 26 May 2019.

Headlining the 2019 festival were George Ezra and Richard Ashcroft, with a bill that featured The Vaccines, Primal Scream, Gerry Cinnamon, The Charlatans, Tom Grennan, You Me At Six and many, many more across three stages.