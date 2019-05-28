Neighbourhood Weekender 2019 in pictures

28 May 2019, 11:39

Richard Ashcroft at Neighbourhood Weekender
Richard Ashcroft at Neighbourhood Weekender. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Richard Ashcroft, Primal Scream and The Vaccines topped a packed line-up at Victoria Park in Warrington this late May Bank Holiday weekend. Here are the best moments.

Neighbourhood Weekender returned to Victoria Park in Warrington for another weekend of great artists and brilliant music on the Bank Holiday weekend of Saturday 25 May and Sunday 26 May 2019.

Headlining the 2019 festival were George Ezra and Richard Ashcroft, with a bill that featured The Vaccines, Primal Scream, Gerry Cinnamon, The Charlatans, Tom Grennan, You Me At Six and many, many more across three stages.

  1. Yonaka live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019

    Yonaka live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019
    Yonaka live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

    Rising stars Yonaka kicked off proceedings on Saturday, proving they’re one of the most exciting bands in Britain today.

  2. Maximo Park live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019

    Maximo Park live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019
    Maximo Park live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

    The ever-dependable Maximo park performed an energetic set on the main stage on Saturday.

  3. Primal Scream live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019

    Primal Scream live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019
    Primal Scream live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

    Primal Scream performed on the main stage on Saturday, warming up the crowd for headliner George Ezra.

  4. Jade Bird live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019

    Jade Bird live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019
    Jade Bird live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

    One of Radio X’s favourite new artists for 2019, Jade Bird won over a load of new fans during her set on the main stage on Sunday.

  5. Inhaler live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019

    Inhaler live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019
    Inhaler live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

    Elijah Hewson - son of Paul Hewson, aka Bono - proved he’s got his dad’s charisma with a brilliant set on the Viola Beach stage on Sunday.

  6. The Charlatans live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019

    The Charlatans live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019
    The Charlatans live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

    Tim Burgess led his band through a typically excellent set on Sunday, which included the classics North Country Boy, Weirdo and The Only One I Know.

  7. The Vaccines live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019

    The Vaccines live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019
    The Vaccines live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019. Picture: Photo: Jon Mo Photography

    The Vaccines played a storming set of new material and classics, including If You Wanna, Wreckin’ Bar, Wetsuit and Your Love Is My Favourite Band.

  8. Richard Ashcroft live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019

    Richard Ashcroft live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019
    Richard Ashcroft live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019. Picture: Photo: Jon Mo Photography

    Headliner Ashcroft celebrated regaining the rights to his classic song Bitter Sweet Symphony by performing the track as the finale to his headline set on Sunday.

  9. Neighbourhood Weekender 2019

    Neighbourhood Weekender 2019
    Neighbourhood Weekender 2019. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

  10. The crowd at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019

    The crowd at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019
    The crowd at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

