Courteeners, Paul Heaton & Reytons for Neighbourhood Weekender 2027

28 August 2026, 19:25 | Updated: 28 August 2026, 19:28

Courteeners
Courteeners are among the headliners at NBHD Weekender 2027. Picture: Dominic Foster

The festival has shared it's first wave line-up for next year. Find out who joins Courteeners, Paul Heaton and the Reytons at the top of the bill.

By Jenny Mensah

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Neighbourhood Weekender has shared its first line-up announcement for 2027.

The festival - which takes place at Warrington's Victoria Park Park on 29th and 30th May next. year- will see headliners in Paul Heaton and Reytons and Courteeners next year.

Rotherham band Reytons will play a set on Saturday 29th May, alongside Paul Heaton and special guest singer Rianne Downey.

Liam Fray and co will then bring the festival to a close with a headline set on Sunday 30th May.

Badly Drawn Boy, The Royston Club, Rick Astley, The Coral, The View and The Vaccines and The Fratellis are also confirmed on the line-up so far, with more artists to be announced.

Tickets for Neighbourhood Weekender go on sale via nbhdweekender.com on Friday 4th September at 9.30am BST.

Find out everything we know about Neighbourhood Weekender so far and how you can be there.

Neighbourhood Weekender 2027 first line-up poster
Neighbourhood Weekender 2027 first line-up poster. Picture: Press

When is Neighbourhood Weekender 2027?

Neighbourhood Weekender will take place from 29th to 30th May next year.

Who's on the line-up for Neighbourhood Weekender 2027?

Saturday 29th May:

  • Paul Heaton
  • Reytons
  • Kingfishr
  • The Vaccines
  • The Fratellis
  • Gabrielle
  • Badly Drawn Boy
  • Seb Lowe
  • The Clause
  • Keyside
  • The Clone Roses
  • The North
  • Dea Matrona
  • Strata
  • Kate Couriel
  • Mel Raeburn

Sunday 30th May:

  • Courteeners
  • The Royston Club
  • Rick Astley
  • The Coral
  • The View
  • Professor Green
  • Hacienda Presents: Graeme Park
  • K-Klass
  • The Sherlocks
  • The Covasettes
  • The Molotovs
  • The Cheap Thrills
  • Girl In The Year Above
  • Chery Holt
  • Esmeralda Road
  • Pastel
  • Girlband!

How to buy tickets to Neighbourhood Weekender 2027:

Tickets for Neighbourhood Weekender go on sale via nbhdweekender.com on Friday 4th September at 9.30am BST.

Neighbourhood Weekender returns to Warrington across the late May Bank Holiday in 2027
Neighbourhood Weekender returns to Warrington across the late May Bank Holiday in 2027. Picture: Press

Read more:

This year's Neighbourhood Weekender saw headline performances from Richard Ashcroft, Blossoms and Kaiser Chiefs with also CAST, DMA'S, Razorlight and more on the bill.

Richard Ashcroft performed at Neighbourhood Weekender 2026
Richard Ashcroft performed at Neighbourhood Weekender 2026. Picture: Nexus Visuals/Press

Read more:

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