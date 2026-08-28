Courteeners, Paul Heaton & Reytons for Neighbourhood Weekender 2027

Courteeners are among the headliners at NBHD Weekender 2027. Picture: Dominic Foster

The festival has shared it's first wave line-up for next year. Find out who joins Courteeners, Paul Heaton and the Reytons at the top of the bill.

By Jenny Mensah

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Neighbourhood Weekender has shared its first line-up announcement for 2027.

The festival - which takes place at Warrington's Victoria Park Park on 29th and 30th May next. year- will see headliners in Paul Heaton and Reytons and Courteeners next year.

Rotherham band Reytons will play a set on Saturday 29th May, alongside Paul Heaton and special guest singer Rianne Downey.

Liam Fray and co will then bring the festival to a close with a headline set on Sunday 30th May.

Badly Drawn Boy, The Royston Club, Rick Astley, The Coral, The View and The Vaccines and The Fratellis are also confirmed on the line-up so far, with more artists to be announced.

Tickets for Neighbourhood Weekender go on sale via nbhdweekender.com on Friday 4th September at 9.30am BST.

Find out everything we know about Neighbourhood Weekender so far and how you can be there.

Neighbourhood Weekender 2027 first line-up poster. Picture: Press

When is Neighbourhood Weekender 2027?

Neighbourhood Weekender will take place from 29th to 30th May next year.

Who's on the line-up for Neighbourhood Weekender 2027?

Saturday 29th May:

Paul Heaton

Reytons

Kingfishr

The Vaccines

The Fratellis

Gabrielle

Badly Drawn Boy

Seb Lowe

The Clause

Keyside

The Clone Roses

The North

Dea Matrona

Strata

Kate Couriel

Mel Raeburn

Sunday 30th May:

Courteeners

The Royston Club

Rick Astley

The Coral

The View

Professor Green

Hacienda Presents: Graeme Park

K-Klass

The Sherlocks

The Covasettes

The Molotovs

The Cheap Thrills

Girl In The Year Above

Chery Holt

Esmeralda Road

Pastel

Girlband!

How to buy tickets to Neighbourhood Weekender 2027:

Tickets for Neighbourhood Weekender go on sale via nbhdweekender.com on Friday 4th September at 9.30am BST.

Neighbourhood Weekender returns to Warrington across the late May Bank Holiday in 2027. Picture: Press

Read more:

This year's Neighbourhood Weekender saw headline performances from Richard Ashcroft, Blossoms and Kaiser Chiefs with also CAST, DMA'S, Razorlight and more on the bill.

Richard Ashcroft performed at Neighbourhood Weekender 2026. Picture: Nexus Visuals/Press

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