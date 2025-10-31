Richard Ashcroft & Blossoms to headline Neighbourhood Weekender 2026, with Kaiser Chiefs, DMA'S & more on the bill

Richard Ashcroft, Blossoms and Kaiser Chiefs are among the acts set for Neighbourhood Weekender 2026. Picture: Press, Ewan Ogden, Cal McIntyre

The former Verve frontman and Stockport five-piece will top the bill at the festival, with Kaiser Chiefs, DMA'S and more on the bill.

By Jenny Mensah

Neighbourhood Weekender has announced its headliners for 2026.

The two day event at Warrington's Victoria Park will return on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th May next year with Richard Ashcroft and Blossoms as headliners.

Joining the former Verve frontman on the Saturday will be Leeds indie heroes Kaiser Chiefs, Manchester legends CAST, The K's and more.

On the Saturday, when the Charlemagne rockers headline, fans can expect performances from DMA's, Razorlight and more.

Fan can register here before 6pm on Wednesday 5th November for the pre-sale, which takes place this Thursday 6th November from 9.30am.

Tickets go on general sale from 9:30am on Friday 7th November via www.nbhdweekender.com, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Neighbourhood Weekender 2026 poster. Picture: Press

Neighbourhood Weekender 2026 line-up so fa:

Saturday 23rd May:

Richard Ashcroft - Headliner

Kaiser Chiefs

The K's

Example

Sophie Ellis Bextor

CAST

Alessi Rose

CASSIA

Brooke Coombe

FReddie Halkon

Arkayla

NXEDIA

The Cheap Thrills

Keyside

Esme Emerson

Ellur

Fiona-Lee

Neighbourhood Weekender returns to Warrington across the late May Bank Holiday in 2025. Picture: Press

Sunday 24th May:

Blossoms - Headliner

DMA'S

Jamie Webster

Shed Seven

Razorlight

The Royston Club

Melanie C

The Fratellis

Luvcat

KEO

The Guest List

Westside Cowboy

The Covasettes

Brogeal

VILLANELLE

Fletchr Fletchr

Fliss

Plus many more acts to be announced...

Register for pre-sale access here.