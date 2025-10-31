Richard Ashcroft & Blossoms to headline Neighbourhood Weekender 2026, with Kaiser Chiefs, DMA'S & more on the bill
31 October 2025, 11:28 | Updated: 31 October 2025, 11:48
The former Verve frontman and Stockport five-piece will top the bill at the festival, with Kaiser Chiefs, DMA'S and more on the bill.
Neighbourhood Weekender has announced its headliners for 2026.
The two day event at Warrington's Victoria Park will return on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th May next year with Richard Ashcroft and Blossoms as headliners.
Joining the former Verve frontman on the Saturday will be Leeds indie heroes Kaiser Chiefs, Manchester legends CAST, The K's and more.
On the Saturday, when the Charlemagne rockers headline, fans can expect performances from DMA's, Razorlight and more.
Fan can register here before 6pm on Wednesday 5th November for the pre-sale, which takes place this Thursday 6th November from 9.30am.
Tickets go on general sale from 9:30am on Friday 7th November via www.nbhdweekender.com, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
Neighbourhood Weekender 2026 line-up so fa:
Saturday 23rd May:
- Richard Ashcroft - Headliner
- Kaiser Chiefs
- The K's
- Example
- Sophie Ellis Bextor
- CAST
- Alessi Rose
- CASSIA
- Brooke Coombe
- FReddie Halkon
- Arkayla
- NXEDIA
- The Cheap Thrills
- Keyside
- Esme Emerson
- Ellur
- Fiona-Lee
Sunday 24th May:
- Blossoms - Headliner
- DMA'S
- Jamie Webster
- Shed Seven
- Razorlight
- The Royston Club
- Melanie C
- The Fratellis
- Luvcat
- KEO
- The Guest List
- Westside Cowboy
- The Covasettes
- Brogeal
- VILLANELLE
- Fletchr Fletchr
- Fliss
Plus many more acts to be announced...
Register for pre-sale access here.