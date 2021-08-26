Neighbourhood Weekender 2021: Line-up & stage times

Gerry Cinnamon, James and Catfish and The Bottlemen. Picture: 1. Press 2. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty 3.Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Get the stage times for The Warrington festival, which takes place from 3-5 September and will see the likes of Gerry Cinnamon, James and Catfish and The Bottlemen headline.

Neighbourhood Weekender returns for 2021 next week.

The Warrington festival, which was moved to September to ensure to took place this year, will be back with headliners in Gerry Cinnamon, James and Catfish and The Bottlemen.

The three day festival, which runs from 3-5 September, will also see the likes of The Wombats, Gang of Youths, Jade Bird, Circa Waves and more perform.

But who is taking to the Main Stage, the Big Top and the Viola Beach Stage next weekend? Find out when to expect some of your favourite acts below.

*Download the digital Neighbourhood Weekender app for the full and up to date stage times here:

iOS – NBHD.lnk.to/IOSapp

Android – NBHD.lnk.to/Androidapp

Gerry Cinnamon will headline the Friday night of Neighbourhood Weekender. Picture: Press

FRIDAY 3 SEPTEMBER

MAIN STAGE

GERRY CINNAMON 21:05

CIRCA WAVES 19:45

MILBURN 18:45

JADE BIRD 17:50

ORLA GARTLAND 17:00

VIOLA BEACH STAGE

THE SKINNER BROTHERS 20:20

STONE 19:20

MEDICINE CABINET 18:25

PUNKBAND 17:30

James frontman Tim Booth In Madrid. Picture: Mariano Regidor/Redferns

SATURDAY 4 SEPTEMBER

MAIN STAGE:

JAMES 20:50

SAM FENDER 19:15

SHED 7 18:05

Very Special Guest TBA 17:00

THE CORAL 16:00

THE MAGIC GANG 15:00

THE SHERLOCKS 14:05

THE KS 13:15

THE BIG TOP

EASY LIFE 21.00

REVEREND & THE MAKERS 19:45

GANG OF YOUTHS 18:40

THE MURDER CAPITAL 17:50

THE BIG MOON 17:00

THE SNUTS 16.15

SELF ESTEEM 15.30

THE MYSTERINES 14.45

ZUZU 14.00

AZIYA 13.20

VIOLA BEACH STAGE

THE ORIELLES 20.10

AIRWAYS 19.25

BABY QUEEN 18.40

NOISY 17.55

THE HARA 17.10

LONA 16.25

LUCY BLUE 15.45

HEIDI CURTIS 15.00

SPYRES 14.15

HELVE 13.30

Catfish And The Bottlemen headline the third and final night of the Warringont Festival. Picture: Press/Jill Furmanovsky

SUNDAY 5 SEPTEMBER

MAIN STAGE:

CATFISH & THE BOTTLEMEN 20.50

THE WOMBATS 19.15

MILES KANE 18.05

TOM WALKER 17.00

THE LIGHTING SEEDS 16.00

THE PIGEON DETECTIVES 15.00

THE REYTONS 14.05

BLOXX 13.15

THE BIG TOP

PAUL HEATON AND JACQUI ABBOTT 21:05

SUNDARA KARMA 19:45

SEA GIRLS 18.40

INHALER 17.50

SPORTS TEAM 17.00

THE LATHUMS 16.15

WORKING MENS CLUB 15.30

RED RUM CLUB 14.45

ALFIE TEMPLEMAN 14.00

DYLAN FRASER 13:20

VIOLA BEACH STAGE

CASSIA 20.10

LYRA 19.25

PHEOBE GREEN 18.40

DYLAN JOHN THOMAS 17.55

THE GOA EXPRESS 17.10

THE CLAUSE 16.25

LAURAN HIBBARD 15.45

TALK SHOW 15.00

BLANKETMAN 14.15

LAUREN JEAN 13.30

All information correct at time of publication