More acts added to Snowbombing 2020 line-up

5 November 2019, 17:07 | Updated: 5 November 2019, 17:10

Ash 2019
Ash 2019. Picture: Alex John Beck/Press

Ash, The Futureheads and more will play Propaganda's stage at the festival in Austria next year.

Indie party club night Propaganda have announce a three day take over at next year's Snowbombing festival in Austria.

The brand are heading to the Alps to take over The Arena at the festival of winter sports and music and will present sets by Ash, The Futureheads, The Pigeon Detectives and more.

Last month, Snowbombing announced its biggest ever line-up for 2020 with Liam Gallagher, The Streets and Foals announced as the first headliners.

The festival - which dubs itself the greatest show on snow - takes place at the Alpine resort of Mayrhofen, Austria from 13 to 18 April 2020.

Tickets are on sale now

