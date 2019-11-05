More acts added to Snowbombing 2020 line-up

Ash, The Futureheads and more will play Propaganda's stage at the festival in Austria next year.

Indie party club night Propaganda have announce a three day take over at next year's Snowbombing festival in Austria.

The brand are heading to the Alps to take over The Arena at the festival of winter sports and music and will present sets by Ash, The Futureheads, The Pigeon Detectives and more.

30 NEW ACTS ANNOUNCED! 🏔🍻💃 WIN a VIP package for 2, including Ski Passes & Hire/VIP Upgrade/Ski hire/Arctic Disco tickets & €50 bar tab - RT this post to enter! 🏔🍻💃



Book here 👉 https://t.co/JSBGUAocMM pic.twitter.com/FH2CXf8IIj — Snowbombing (@Snowbombing) November 5, 2019

Last month, Snowbombing announced its biggest ever line-up for 2020 with Liam Gallagher, The Streets and Foals announced as the first headliners.

The festival - which dubs itself the greatest show on snow - takes place at the Alpine resort of Mayrhofen, Austria from 13 to 18 April 2020.