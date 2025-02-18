Massive Attack at LIDO Festival 2025: line-up, tickets & more

Massive Attack are the final headliners to be announced for LIDO Festival at London's Victoria Park. Picture: Warren Du Prees/Press

By Radio X

The trip hop pioneers are the final addition to the new festival at Victoria Park this summer. Find out how to get tickets and more.

Massive Attack are the final headliners announced for LIDO Festival 2025.

The iconic Bristol band will play their first London festival show in nine years at Victoria Park on Friday 6th June as part of the new festival's 2025 line-up.

Their acclaimed live show has been designed in collaboration between Robert Del Naja, United Visual Artists and documentarist Adam Curtis and will see the collective continue their work with ACT 1.5 to rapidly decarbonise live music events. Their performance at LIDO will be 100% powered by battery - significantly reducing both carbon emissions and local air pollution.

The band's Robert Del Naja (3D) says of the event: "To present London's first ever 100% battery powered festival day with a dynamic range of artists is an optimum outcome for us. History shows it's often the combination of art and science that overcomes the greatest challenges we face.

"Clean productions beginning this journey to normalisation is good news for everyone, but especially for music fans that come to festivals and the local communities that live around them."

Also performing will be influential French electronica duo Air, Yasiin Bey and The Alchemist are FORENSICS and Tirzah, with many more to be announced.

Massive Attack will headline LIDO Festival on 6th June. Picture: Press

When will Massive Attack play LIDO Festival 2025?

Massive Attack top the bill at LIDO Festival on Friday 6th June 2025

Who joins Massive Attack on the LIDO 2025 line-up?

Massive Attack

Air

Yasiin Bey and The Alchemist are FORENSICS

Tirzah

South East London singer and songwriter Tirzah will also be on the bill at LIDO. Picture: Press

How to buy tickets to Massive Attack at LIDO Festival 2025:

Tickets for Massive Attack headline performance at LIDO Festival will go on sale at 10am on Friday 21st February via lidofestival.co.uk.

Who else is playing LIDO Festival 2025?

The full line-up for LIDO Festival 2025 is:

Massive Attack (Friday 6th June)

Jamie xx (Saturday 7th June)

OUTBREAK Fest (Friday 13th June),

Charli XCX Own Party Girl Festival (Saturday 14th June)

London Grammar (Sunday 15th June)

See lidofestival.co.uk for the full line-up and info.

