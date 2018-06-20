Man Hands Himself In For Pinkpop Festival Hit And Run

Pinkpop Festival 2018 sign. Picture: MARCEL VAN HOORN/AFP/Getty Images

According to reports, a man is being held in custody on suspicion of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter.

A man has handed himself in after a van ploughed into unsuspecting festival-goers at Pinkpop 2018.

It was previously reported that police were searching for the driver of a white van, after a vehicle stuck four people in the early hours of Monday (18 June), killing one and critically injuring the three others as they exited the Dutch music event.

Now, as BBC reports, a 34-year-old man has handed himself in and is being held in custody on suspicion of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter.

He was arrested 140 miles away in Amsterdam after contacting the police.

Police near the site of the Pinkpop festival in Landgraaf where a van slammed into pedestrians. Picture: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/AFP/Getty Images

The incident occured at outside of the festival in Landraaf at 4am (2am GMT), and it still has not been determined whehter it was deliberate or an accident.

According to the outlet, the deceased is believed to be a 35-year-old man who was a volunteer working at the festival.

The organisers behind festival - which saw Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam and Bruno Mars headline - took to social media to confirm the horrific events at the time and say they were "deeply shocked" at the news.