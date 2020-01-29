Bombay Bicycle Club for Lost Village Festival 2020

29 January 2020, 15:01 | Updated: 29 January 2020, 15:06

Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club. Picture: Press

The Luna outfit have been announced for the festival, which takes place from 27-30 August, alongside Bonobo, Four Tet and Django Django.

Lost Village has announced its line-up for 2020.

Bombay Bicycle Club will play the picturesque festival, which takes place from 27-30 August 2020.

The Always Like This outfit will be joined by the likes of Bonobo, Four Tet and Django Django at the the four-day event, which is set in a secluded woodland near the village of Norton Disney, Lincolnshire.

Limited tickets go on sale from Friday 31 Jan at 10am.

Also set for live performances at the festival are Arlo Parks, The Big Moon, Do Nothing, Gengahr, James Righton - with more names to be announced.

Lost Village also offers an array of different experiences and activities, with comedy in Lost Theatre, talks at the Institute of Curious Minds, and yoga at the Energy Garden.

Previous instalments has seen performances from the likes of Tourist, Erol Alkan, Craig Charles, Loyle Carner, appearances from comedians such as Katherine Ryan, Joel Dommett and Sam Simmonds.

Visit lostvillagefestival.com for more.

