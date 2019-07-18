Latitude 2019 weather forecast: is the festival set for thunderstorms amid a UK weather warning?

Latitude Festival 2011. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive/PA Images

As the MetOffice warns of thunderstorms and heavy rain in the UK, will the sun shine on the Suffolk festival, which takes place this weekend?

Latitude 2019 is set to take place this weekend from Thursday 18 - Sunday 21 July.

The Suffolk festival will see George Ezra, Stereophonics and Lana Del Rey headline the famous Obelisk Arena stage, and play hosts to hundreds of acts across the weekend including Tom Grennan, Pale Waves and The Futureheads.

But - as the Met Office report a UK weather warning and forecasts thunderstorms this week, will we see rain or shine at Henham Park?

Get the latest weather forecast for Latitude festival here...

The Met Office's five day weather forecast reveals that the UK will be showery in the north, "largely fine" in the south, with many experiencing rain on the Friday.

Get the breakdown for Latitude weather below:

Thursday 18 July - According to BBC Weather, Music fans heading to the festival in Southwold, Suffolk on Thursday can expect to see highs of 20 degrees, lows of 14 degrees with a "light cloud and a gentle breeze".

Friday 19 July - The first full day off music, where George Ezra tops the bill, will see high's of 21 degrees, lows of 17 with the highest chance of rain at 10 pm and midnight.

Saturday 20 July - The Saturday night, where Stereophonics will play their stand-in set for Snow Patrol, will have highs of 23 degrees and lows of 12 degrees, but watch out for "thundery showers" and a fresh breeze, with the highest chance of taking place at rain at 6am and 8am.

Sunday 21 July - By Sunday, when Lana Del Rey takes to the stage, will see the weather settle again, with little chance of rain, highs of 22 degrees, lows of 15 degrees with "sunny intervals and a gentle breeze".

Monday 22 July - Looks like festival-goers will be packing up there tents in the sunshine, as the Monday sees highs of 25 degrees, lows of 16 with "sunny intervals and a moderate breeze".

