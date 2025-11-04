Latitude Festival 2026: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more

David Byrne, Lewis Capaldi and Teddy Swims will headline Latitude Festival's 20th year. Picture: Shervin Lainez, Press, Claire Marie Vogel

By Jenny Mensah

The Henham Park festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary with The Flaming Lips, The Last Dinner Party, Alex James’ Britpop Classical and more on the line-up.

Latitude Festival has confirmed its headliners for 2026.

The event which takes place on the idyllic Henham Park in Suffolk - will mark its 20th edition with special headline performances from Talking Heads legend David Byrne (UK festival exclusive), Lewis Capaldi and Teddy Swims.

Also confirmed on the line-up so far are the likes of The Flaming Lips, The Last Dinner Party, Wet Leg and Blur bassist Alex James’ Britpop Classical.

The festival, which takes place from 23rd - 26th July next year, will also see performances from Dry Cleaning, English Teacher and more.

Find out everything we know about Latitude 2026 so far, including who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

When is Latitude Festival 2026?

Latitude Festival takes place from 23rd - 26th July 2026 in Henham Park, Suffolk.

Latitude Festival at Henham Park in Suffolk. Picture: Alamy

Who is headlining Latitude 2026?

David Byrne, Lewis Capaldi and Teddy Swims will headline Latitude Festival 2026.

Talking Heads legend David Byrne, who will make his UK festival exclusive at Latitude, said of the news: “Really looking forward to this. A wide-ranging festival, and well curated (looking forward to catching some of the other acts). A great day in the country.”

David Byrne is among the headliners for Latitude 2026. Picture: Shervin Lainez

Who's on the line-up for Latitude Festival 2026?

DAVID BYRNE - HEADLINER

LEWIS CAPALDI - HEADLINER

TEDDY SWIMS - HEADLINER

THE FLAMING LIPS

THE LAST DINNER PARTY

SELF ESTEEM

TOM GRENNAN

TOM ODELL

WET LEG

ALEX JAMES BRITPOP CLASSICAL

ALICE PHOEBE LOU

BILLY OCEAN

DRY CLEANING

ENGLISH TEACHER

KEVIN MORBY,

VANESSA CARLTON

FLORENCE ROAD

GETDOWN SERVICES

JUST MUSTARD

KEO

WESTSIDE COWBOY

More acts to be announced...

How to buy tickets to Latitude Festival 2026:

Tickets for Latitude Festival go on sale on Wednesday 5th November at 10AM via latitudefestival.com/tickets .

Weekend tickets are available for the last 24 years exclusively via the Klarna app.

Latitude Festival returns to Henham Park, Suffolk this July. Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Live News

Where is Latitude Festival held?

Henham Park is located in Suffolk, NR34 8AQ.

What are the Latitude Festival 2026 stage times?

Stage times will be published closer to the date of the festival.

