Latitude Festival 2021: What you need to know as the government test event kicks off

Latitude Festival's 2021 test event kicks off today. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The festival, which is based in Suffolk's Henham Park, kicks off today. Find out what you need to know about the festival's test event and how to keep safe.

Latitude's government test event begins today (Thursday 22 July), where festival-goers will enjoy four days of the music and the arts.

The event - which takes place in Suffolk's Henham Park from 22-25 July - is going ahead at full capacity, but certain rules had to be observed in order to enter.

Find out what you need to know about the event, including who's performing, how many people are attending, how to get there, what to do if you get a positive test and how to stay safe at the festival.

What are the Latitude Festival 2021 dates?

Latitude Festival takes place from 22-25 July 2021.

Wolf Alice are among the headliners at Latitude 2021. Picture: Press/Jordan Hemingway

Who's headlining Latitude Festival 2021?

The festival is being headlined by Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Club.

Ellie Rowsell and co - who have just received a Mercury Prize nod for Blue Weekend - were set to kick off proceedings, headlining the Obelisk Arena on the Friday night of the festival.

Electronic duo and dance music legends The Chemical Brothers were to follow suit on the Saturday night of the festival.

The festival will be capped off by a very special performance by Bastille, who were set to bring their Reorchestrated project to the stage, and Bombay Bicycle Club, who released their Everything Has Gone Wrong album in 2020.

Who else is playing the festival?

Other acts include Kaiser Chiefs, Hot Chip, Fontaines D.C, Arlo Parks, Beabadoobee, Declan Mckenna, Sea Girls, Tim Burgess and more.

Bill Bailey also becomes the first comedian to perform on the main stage in the coveted Sunday afternoon slot. Other comedians on the bill include Katherine Ryan and Jo Brand.

What were the rules of the Latitude 2021 test event?

Festival-goers were asked to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test taken before travelling on the day of the festival, proof of full vaccination with the second dose being administered at least 14 days before the first day of attending the event, or proof of immunity based on a positive PCR test within 180 days of the festival, including 10 days' self-isolation following the result.

How many people are attending Latitude's 2021 test event?

Latitude has a capacity of 40,000 and it is going to be held a full capacity.

What will happen at the Latitude festival test event?

The festival will take place as normal with no restrictions in place. As the Latitude festival website states: " Once inside you will be able to enjoy the magic of the festival as normal."

If you test positive before Latitude, do you get a refund?

The official Latitude website has said they will issue refunds for those who test positive ahead of the event. They have also advised anyone who tests positive on site to head to the medical tent.

What will the weather be like at Latitude festival's test event?

According to BBC Weather, Thursday will be the hottest days at the festival with highs of 22 degrees. Things will then cool down slightly for the rest of the event with highs of 20 degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Festival-goers should bring a rain mac just to be safe as Saturday and Sunday suggests light rain could be on the cards.

How to stay safe at the Latitude test event

Despite the festival being a test event, much of the same concerns will apply. With the weather is likely yo be warm and Suffolk police has issued advice ahead of the event, telling festival-goers to moderate their alcohol consumption and have water between drinks.

They also advised people to live non-essential valuables at home:

Think about what you may need at #Latitude2021 - please leave non-essential valuables at home.

