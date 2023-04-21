Lana Del Rey to headline BST Hyde Park 2023

Lana Del Rey will play London's Hyde Park this year. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Video Games singer will close out the London festival series with a headline show. Find out how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lana Del Rey is set to headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2023.

The Video Games singer will be the final performer at the summer concert series, playing a bill-topping set on Sunday 9th July 2023.

She joins previously announced names Pink, Take That, Billy Joel, Guns N'Roses, BLACKPINK and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

Tickets go on general sale on Thursday 27th April from 10am.

Find out everything you need to know about the concert series so far, including Lana Del Rey plays the festival, who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

READ MORE: Billy Joel to headline BST Hyde Park 2023

When is Lana Del Rey playing BST Hyde Park 2023?

Lana Del Rey headlines BST Hyde Park on Sunday 9th July 2023.

READ MORE: Gwen Stefani joins P!nk as special guest at BST Hyde Park 2023

When do Lana Del Rey BST Hyde Park Park tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Lana Del Rey at BST Hyde Park go on general sale on Thursday 27th April from 10am. The Amex presale starts here on Friday 21st April at 10am until Thursday 27th April at 9am. Fans can sign up to the BST presale here.

Visit bst-hydepark.com for more details.

Who’s supporting Lana Del Rey at BST Hyde Park line-up?

Special guests for Lana Del Rey at BST Hyde Park are still to be announced.

READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen to headline BST Hyde Park 2023

What are the stage times for Lana Del Rey BST Hyde Park?

The stage times will be published closer to the time of the event.

Guns N' Roses are among the headliners at BST Hyde Park 2023. Picture: GettyAmy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Who else is headlining BST Hyde Park 2023?

The full BST Hyde Park line-up so far is as follows:

Saturday 24th June: P!nk

Sunday 25th June: P!nk

Friday 30th June: Guns N' Roses

Saturday 1st July: Take That

Sunday 2nd July: BLACKPINK

Thursday 6th July: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Friday 7th July: Billy Joel

Saturday 8th July: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Sunday 9th July: Lana Del Rey

READ MORE: The Rolling Stones play incredible age-defying set at BST Hyde Park

2022’s BST Hyde Park saw three monumental weekends of music with epic performances from Elton John, Adele, The Rolling Stones, Eagles, Pearl Jam and Duran Duran all topping the bill.

READ MORE: Adele rounds off two nights at BST Hyde Park with world class career-spanning set