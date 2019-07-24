Kendal Calling 2019: What's the latest weather forecast?

The Lake District festival takes place this weekend from 25-28 July, but will it be marred by thunderstorms? Find out here.

Kendal Calling 2019 takes place this weekend, with Orbital, Courteeners, Doves and Manic Street Preachers among the headline acts.

The festival - which takes place in the Lake District from Thursday 25 - Sunday 28 July - will see thousands of music lovers descend on Lowther Deer Park for four days of fun and frivolity.

But will the weather match the mood of the festival goers?

What will the weather be like at Kendal Calling 2019?

According to the Met Office, the forecast for the north west of England looks to have "showers easing with plenty of warm sunshine".

Thursday - The opening day of the festival, where Orbital headlines, will see highs of 30 degrees and lows of 18 degrees. However, the day still carries a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, which are most likely to hit the festival between 9 and 10pm.

Friday - Friday, where Nile Rodgers & Chic top the bill, also carries a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, but with highs of 21 degrees and lows of 15.

Saturday - Things cool down at the festival on the day that Doves and Manic Street Preachers headline, with highs of 17 degrees, lows of 15 degrees and and highs of 17 degrees.

Sunday - It's predicted for light rain on the day that Courteeners close the festival, with highs of 17 degrees and lows of 14 degrees.

Monday - The festival will have technically ended by Monday, but nobody wants to pack up their tents in the rain. With any luck, on Monday you won't have to as the Met Office reports highs of 18 degrees and sunny intervals which change to cloudy in the late morning.