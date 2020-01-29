Foals, Stereophonics, Supergrass & Primal Scream to headline Kendal Calling 2020

Foals. Picture: Press/ Alex Knowles

The festival, which takes place at Lowther Deer Park, has announced its acts for 2020. Find out who's playing and how to buy tickets.

Kendal Calling has announced its headliners for 2020.

The Cumbrian festival, which takes place at Lake District's Lowther Deer Park from 30 July-2 August, has confirmed Foals, Stereophonics, Supergrass and Primal Scream will top the bill.

They'll be joined by a host of acts across four days of music including Blossoms, The Kooks, Johnny Marr, DMA'S, The Zutons, Pale Waves and more.

Limited presale tickets for Kendal Calling 2020 are available from Thursday 30 January at 10am, with general sale tickets released later the same evening from 6pm.

Previous years of the festival have seen headliners in Catfish And The Bottlemen, Manic Street Preachers, The Charlatans, Courteeners, James and more.

Tickets will be available from: www.kendalcalling.co.uk