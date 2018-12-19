See Everything Everything & Tom Grennan at Kendal Calling's NYE party
The Distant Past band and the Sober singer will be joining the festivities at the festival's new year's eve bash. Here's how to get tickets.
Kendal Calling are hosting their very own New Year's Eve party, and you can be there.
Everything Everything, Tom Grennan and The Blinders will headline the festival's first ever New Year's celebration, which will take over the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester.
Buy tickets here
Your New Year’s Eve sorted 🎉@E_E_ @Tom_Grennan @TheBlindersBand @FelixHfamily @Mr_Dave_Haslam@howlingrhythm— Kendal Calling (@KendalCalling) December 1, 2018
Bag your tickets now: https://t.co/dYIj2p4iP1 pic.twitter.com/inb8Y03AnU
Music-lovers can also welcome in 2019 with an all-star line-up of huge headliners, Kendal Calling favourites such as Tim Peaks Dave Haslam and the Howling Rhythm DJs and many more.
This year's Kendal Calling saw headline slots from Catfish + The Bottlemen, The Libertines and Plan B with performances from Radio X favourites including Ocean Colour Scene, The Amazons and Tom Grennan.
