Kendal Calling 2026: Biffy Clyro, Two Door Cinema Club, Wolf Alice and The Kooks to headline

Biffy Clyro, Two Door Cinema Club. Wolf Alice and The Kooks top the bill at Kendal Calling 2026. Picture: Eva Pentel, Press, Rachel Fleminger Hudson/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The festival has revealed its huge line-up for next year, including Biffy Clyro, Wolf Alice, Two Door Cinema Club and The Kooks. Find out who joins them on the line-up and how you can be there.

Kendal Calling has announced its line-up for 2026.

The Lake District festival will return to Lowther Deer Park between 30th July and 2nd August next year with Biffy Clyro, Two Door Cinema Club, Wolf Alice and The Kooks as its headliners.

Also joining them on the line-up are Scissor Sisters, The Libertines, The Vaccines, DOVES, Gabrielle, The Lathums and The Coral with plenty more on the bill.

Find out everything we know about Kendal Calling 2026 so far and how you can buy tickets below.

Read more:

Where and when does Kendal Calling 2026 take place?

Kendal Calling 2026 will take place at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District between 30th July and 2nd August.

Who's headlining Kendal Calling 2026?

Biffy Clyro

Two Door Cinema Club

Wolf Alice

The Kooks*

*Thursday night headliner

Who's on the Kendal Calling 2026 line-up?

BIFFY CLYRO - HEADLINER

TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB - HEADLINER

WOLF ALICE - HEADLINER

THE KOOKS - HEADLINER

SCISSOR SISTERS

THE LIBERTINES

SPECIAL GUEST TBA

THE VACCINES

JAMIE WEBSTER

THE LATHUMS

DOVES

GABRIELLE

THE SNUTS

GROOVE ARMADA DJ

CIRCA WAVES

SPECIAL GUESTS

THE CRIBS

ASH

DYLAN JOHN THOMAS

THE CORAL

HARD FI

KEO

THE HUNNA

DEAF HAVANA

THE TWANG

WE ARE SCIENTISTS

VANESSA CARLTON*

FLORENCE ROAD

THE LILACS

FREDDIE HALKON

THE FUTUREHEADS

VISTAS

DIVORCE

BLACK HONEY

RIANNE DOWNEY

THE MOONLANDINGZ

DUTTY MOONSHINE BIG BAND

TIM BURGESS

THE LANCASHIRE HOTPOTS

ISSEY CROSS

LLOYD COLE

DUBTENDO ALLSTARS

FLEETMAC WOOD

CRAZY P DJ SET

IN-PARALELL

GARDNA LIVE

And many more....

PLUS LOST EDEN, RANCH 76, THE PICTUREHOUSE, THESTAGGER INN

How can I buy tickets for Kendal Calling 2026?

Final tickets for Kendal Calling 2026 go on sale this Wednesday 17th December here.

Ben Robinson - Co-founder Kendal Calling said: “I’m so excited to reveal next year’s line-up! Our brilliant team has secured a line-up worthy of the jaw dropping faith the Kendal Calling family put in us each year. Selling 98% of the tickets before announcing a single artist is the biggest compliment we could ever receive, so here's an early Christmas present to say thank you!”

“It’s been a long time coming booking Biffy Clyro, we’ve been courting them like blushing school kids for a decade, it will be a true highlight. As will Wolf Alice as they bring a big smile to the Cumbrian hills. Like any classic movie it’s not all about the leading roles, as ever we’re welcoming a cast of hundreds of artists to our stages and I can’t wait for you all to dig into this incredible group of musicians.”

Kaiser Chiefs, Courteeners, Fatboy Slim and The Prodigy were among the acts at Kendal Calling 2025. Picture: Cal McIntyre, Michael Clements, Mark Holloway/Redferns/Getty, Rahul Singh

Last year's Kendal calling saw headline performances from Courteeners, Fatboy Slim and The Prodigy with Kaiser Chiefs celebrating 20 years of their Employment album as the special Thursday night headliner, plus The Wombats, Travis and The Last Dinner Party also among those on the bill.

Read more: