Kendal Calling 2026: Biffy Clyro, Two Door Cinema Club, Wolf Alice and The Kooks to headline
16 December 2025, 14:05
The festival has revealed its huge line-up for next year, including Biffy Clyro, Wolf Alice, Two Door Cinema Club and The Kooks. Find out who joins them on the line-up and how you can be there.
Kendal Calling has announced its line-up for 2026.
The Lake District festival will return to Lowther Deer Park between 30th July and 2nd August next year with Biffy Clyro, Two Door Cinema Club, Wolf Alice and The Kooks as its headliners.
Also joining them on the line-up are Scissor Sisters, The Libertines, The Vaccines, DOVES, Gabrielle, The Lathums and The Coral with plenty more on the bill.
Find out everything we know about Kendal Calling 2026 so far and how you can buy tickets below.
Where and when does Kendal Calling 2026 take place?
Kendal Calling 2026 will take place at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District between 30th July and 2nd August.
Who's headlining Kendal Calling 2026?
- Biffy Clyro
- Two Door Cinema Club
- Wolf Alice
- The Kooks*
*Thursday night headliner
Who's on the Kendal Calling 2026 line-up?
- BIFFY CLYRO - HEADLINER
- TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB - HEADLINER
- WOLF ALICE - HEADLINER
- THE KOOKS - HEADLINER
- SCISSOR SISTERS
- THE LIBERTINES
- SPECIAL GUEST TBA
- THE VACCINES
- JAMIE WEBSTER
- THE LATHUMS
- DOVES
- GABRIELLE
- THE SNUTS
- GROOVE ARMADA DJ
- CIRCA WAVES
- SPECIAL GUESTS
- THE CRIBS
- ASH
- DYLAN JOHN THOMAS
- THE CORAL
- HARD FI
- KEO
- THE HUNNA
- DEAF HAVANA
- THE TWANG
- WE ARE SCIENTISTS
- VANESSA CARLTON*
- FLORENCE ROAD
- THE LILACS
- FREDDIE HALKON
- THE FUTUREHEADS
- VISTAS
- DIVORCE
- BLACK HONEY
- RIANNE DOWNEY
- THE MOONLANDINGZ
- DUTTY MOONSHINE BIG BAND
- TIM BURGESS
- THE LANCASHIRE HOTPOTS
- ISSEY CROSS
- LLOYD COLE
- DUBTENDO ALLSTARS
- FLEETMAC WOOD
- CRAZY P DJ SET
- IN-PARALELL
- GARDNA LIVE
And many more....
PLUS LOST EDEN, RANCH 76, THE PICTUREHOUSE, THESTAGGER INN
How can I buy tickets for Kendal Calling 2026?
Final tickets for Kendal Calling 2026 go on sale this Wednesday 17th December here.
Ben Robinson - Co-founder Kendal Calling said: “I’m so excited to reveal next year’s line-up! Our brilliant team has secured a line-up worthy of the jaw dropping faith the Kendal Calling family put in us each year. Selling 98% of the tickets before announcing a single artist is the biggest compliment we could ever receive, so here's an early Christmas present to say thank you!”
“It’s been a long time coming booking Biffy Clyro, we’ve been courting them like blushing school kids for a decade, it will be a true highlight. As will Wolf Alice as they bring a big smile to the Cumbrian hills. Like any classic movie it’s not all about the leading roles, as ever we’re welcoming a cast of hundreds of artists to our stages and I can’t wait for you all to dig into this incredible group of musicians.”
Last year's Kendal calling saw headline performances from Courteeners, Fatboy Slim and The Prodigy with Kaiser Chiefs celebrating 20 years of their Employment album as the special Thursday night headliner, plus The Wombats, Travis and The Last Dinner Party also among those on the bill.
