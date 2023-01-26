Kendal Calling Festival 2023: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more

Headliners for Kendal Calling 2023: Kasabian, Blossoms and Royal Blood. Picture: Press

Kasabian, Royal Blood, Blossoms and Nile Rodgers & Chic will be headlining at Lowther Deer Park this July.

Kendal Calling have announced their 2023 line-up, which will see Kasabian, Royal Blood, Blossoms and Nile Rodgers & Chic all headline the Cumbrian event.

The 2023 festival will take place at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District between 27th and 30th July, with Kaiser Chiefs, The Lathums, Rick Astley, Example, Happy Mondays, The Enemy, Confidence Man, Frank Turner, Circa Waves and many more performing over the weekend.

