Kendal Calling Festival 2023: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more
26 January 2023, 13:57
Kasabian, Royal Blood, Blossoms and Nile Rodgers & Chic will be headlining at Lowther Deer Park this July.
Kendal Calling have announced their 2023 line-up, which will see Kasabian, Royal Blood, Blossoms and Nile Rodgers & Chic all headline the Cumbrian event.
The 2023 festival will take place at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District between 27th and 30th July, with Kaiser Chiefs, The Lathums, Rick Astley, Example, Happy Mondays, The Enemy, Confidence Man, Frank Turner, Circa Waves and many more performing over the weekend.
-
Where and when does Kendal Calling take place?
Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District will be hosting this year's Kendal Calling between 27th and 30th July 2023.
-
Who is headlining Kendal Calling 2023?
Kasabian, Royal Blood, Blossoms and Nile Rodgers & Chic will all be headlining the 2023 Festival.
Nile Rodgers will be bringing the Chic Organisation to Lowther Deer Park on Thursday.
KC23 Revealed! 🙌— Kendal Calling 🦌 (@KendalCalling) January 25, 2023
-
Who else is performing at Kendal Calling 2023?
Also confirmed for the Kendal Calling 2023 bill are the following artists:
- Kaiser Chiefs
- Rick Astley
- The Lathums
- Example
- Frank Turner
- Confidence Man
- Happy Mondays
- Circa Waves
- Beabadoobee
- Melanie C
- The Enemy
- The Amazons
- KT Tunstall
- Natalie Imbruglia
- Scouting For Girls (Thursday)
- Reverend And The Makers
- The Hunna
- The Murder Capital
- Vistas
- Kiefer Sutherland
- We Are Scientists
- Black Honey (Thursday)
- Lottery Winners
- Tim Burgess
- Cassia
- Rachel Cinouriri
- Alice Mertin
- Mike Skinner
- Paul Woolford
- DJ Yoda
- A.Skillz
- Newton Faulkner
- Spector
- Swim Deep
For the full line up, see www.kendalcalling.co.uk/lineup
-
When are tickets on sale for Kendal Calling 2023?
- The special pre-sale for Kendal Calling 2023 tickets starts at 10am on Friday 27th January.
- The general sale for tickets will then begin at 10am on Saturday 28th January.
- Weekend tickets include camping and festival entry for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Fans are advised that if they wish to head to the festival on Thursday to see Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Scouting For Girls & Black Honey + more, they will also need a separate Thursday entry ticket.
Tickets will be on sale at www.kendalcalling.co.uk