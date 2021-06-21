Kendal Calling 2021: Festival is cancelled for second year running

The festival, which was due to take place from 29 July - 1 August, has cancelled for the second year in a row due to the delay on safety guidance surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kendal Calling has cancelled its 2021 event.

Taking to social media on Monday (21 June), festival organisers released a lengthy statement announcing the disappointing news, which they described as "devastating".

They began: "Dear festival family,

"We are so sorry.

"Last Monday saw the delay of the so-called ‘Freedom Day’. As Kendal Calling sits outside of this delay we would still be in a strong position to proceed. But Monday also saw a less publicised delay; the release of the long-awaited research from the Event Research Programme (ERP) and with it, crucially, the publication of safety guidance on how we run events.

They continued: Without this safety guidance, there are numerous aspects of the festival we cannot plan, and which could lay us wide open to last minute unforeseen regulations or requirements which could scupper an already built festival. Capacity or density restrictions, track and trace protocol, testing regime, COVID certification – a host of unknown actions required yet potentially requested too late to be implemented.

"We wish that we were able to bring you better news," they added. "However, it breaks our hearts to tell you that our fifteenth birthday celebrations are postponed once again".

See their full statement below:

Festival organisers also explained that there was still a brief glimmer of home as they were invited to apply for the next round of the Event Research Programme, but this Saturday they were told that another camping festival had been selected instead.

Talking about the impact this has had on their workers, they continued: "This has been a frankly devastating 16 months for our industry."

They added: "Going two summers without a festival is devastating to all of us; we need the support of our audience now more than ever and retaining your tickets would go the longest way in helping us during this period.

"Any tickets will automatically roll over to next year's festival which will take place from 28th - 31st July 2022.

"We know not everyone will be able to make the new dates, or simply mat prefer a refund, in which case they will be made available. Information will shortly follow on this".

This year's festival was set to see performances from Stereophonics, The Streets, Supergrass and Primal Scream.

The news comes as this year's Notting Hill Carnival was cancelled for yet another year.

However, it's not all doom and gloom as last week saw Latitude boss Melvin Benn said he was "very certain" the festival would go ahead.

