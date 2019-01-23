Noel Gallagher, George Ezra and Biffy Clyro for Isle of Wight Festival

Noel Gallagher plays Sheffield as part of his Who Built The Moon? tour. Picture: Sharon Latham, taken from the book Any Road Will Get Us There (If We Don’t Know Where We’re Going)

The former Oasis rocker and Many of Horror trio are joined on the bill by the likes of Bastille, Richard Ashcroft, Courteeners, James, DMA's and Gerry Cinnamon.

Isle of Wight Festival has announced its first acts for 2019.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, George Ezra, and Biffy Clyro will headline, playing the main stage at the festival which takes place from 13-16 June.

Courteeners will open for the former Oasis rocker, while The Verve legend Richard Ashcroft is set to support the Wolves of Winter trio. George Ezra's special guest will be dance legend and DJ Fatboy Slim.

Watch Noel Gallagher cover The Beatles All You Need Is Love at the Watford Colosseum:

The festival - which takes place on the island of the same name - will also host the likes of Bastille, James, The Coral, Miles Kane, DMA's, Gerry Cinnamon and more.

Watch Gerry Cinnamon cover Catfish And The Bottlemen's Cocoon for TRNSMT Festival:

