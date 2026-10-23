Isle of Wight Festival 2027: Fatboy Slim, Robbie Williams & Kings of Leon to headline

Kings of Leon, Fatboy Slim and Robbie Williams. Picture: Press, Dan Reid, Jason Hetherington

By Jenny Mensah

The Seaclose Park festival has shared its first line-up for 2027. Find out who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Isle of Wight festival has announced the first wave of its line-up for 2027.

The historic festival - which takes place on Seaclose Park from 17th - 20th June next year - will see Fatboy Slim, Robbie Williams and Kings of Leon as its headliners.

Also confirmed on the bill so far is Bastille, Courteeners, Kaiser Chiefs, The Cardigans and more, with plenty still to be added.

Find out who else is joining them on the IOW line-up and everything else we know so far...

When is Isle of Wight Festival 2027?

Isle of Wight Festival 2027 takes place from 17th - 20th June next year at Seaclose Park, Isle of Wight.

Who's headlining Isle of Wight Festival 2027?

Fatboy Slim

Robbie Williams

Kings of Leon

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Who else is on the Isle of Wight 2027 line-up so far?

Fatboy Slim - HEADLINER

Robbie Williams - HEADLINER

Kings of Leon- HEADLINER

5 Seconds of Summer

Aaron Rowe

Bastille

Becky Hill

The Cardigans

Courteeners

Cruz Beckham & The Breakers

Inhaler

Jack Savoretti

Kaiser Chiefs

Keo

The Lilacs

Logicaltramp

Myles Smith

Rick Parfitt Jnr Band

Rudimental

Scouting For Girls

T’Pau

How to buy Isle of Wight 2027 tickets:

The exclusive Payplay UK presale started this Friday (23rd October) at 8am and runs for 48hrs.*

Tickets then go on general sale via Isleofwightfestival.com​ on Monday 26th October at 8am​

Visit isleofwightfestival.com for remaining tickets and more info.

*Starts 08:00, 23rd Oct 2026 and ends when sold out or by 07:00, 25th Oct 2026, whichever comes first. Subject to status. 18+. Terms apply.

How much do Isle of Wight 2027 tickets cost?

Weekend ticket: £330

Islander Weekend ticket (for Isle of Wight residents only): £299

PayPal Presents VIP Upgrade (must be used in conjunction with a weekend ticket): £250