Isle Of Wight Festival 2019: stage times, line-up & more

Isle Of Wight Festival in 2018. Picture: Isle Of Wight Festival press

Here are the stage times and running order for the main stages at Seaclose Park this weekend, including set times for Noel Gallagher, Biffy Clyro, Gerry Cinnamon and more.

Isle Of Wight festival returns to Seaclose Park in Newport between 13 and 16 June 2019. Headliners this year are Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, George Ezra and Biffy Clyro, with special guest Fatboy Slim. Here are the stage times you need for the main stages. For the full line-up information, see isleofwightfestival.com/line-up or download their app.

Isle Of Wight festival 2019 poster. Picture: Isle Of Wight press

Thursday 13 June

Big Top

Wet Wet Wet 9.45pm-11.00pm

Heather Small 8.35pm-9.10pm

James Walsh 7.15pm-8.05pm

Simply Dylan 6.30pm-7.15pm

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds live. Picture: Isle Of Wight press

Friday 14 June

Main Stage

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 10.40pm-12.00am

Courteeners 9.10pm-10.10pm

Lily Allen 7.45pm-8.40pm

James 6.25pm-7.20pm

Gerry Cinnamon 5.30pm-6.05pm

DMA’s 4.40pm-5.15pm

Wild Front 4.00pm-4.25pm

Big Top

Haçienda Classical 11.30pm-1.00am

Jax Jones 9.45pm-10.45pm

Sigala 8.15pm-9.15pm

Freya Ridings 7.00pm-7.45pm

Dean Lewis 5.50pm-6.30pm

Sea Girls 5.00pm-5.30pm

Bang Bang Romeo 4.15pm-4.45pm

George Ezra. Picture: Isle Of Wight press

Saturday 15 June

Main Stage

Fatboy Slim 10.30pm-12.00am

George Ezra 8.20pm-9.45pm

Bastille 6.50pm-7.40pm

Anne-Marie 5.30pm-6.20pm

Rick Astley 4.20pm-5.00pm

Sundara Karma 3.10pm-3.50pm

KT Tunstall 2.00pm-2.40pm

Andrew Roachford 12.50pm-1.30pm

Electric Enemy 12.00pm-12.30pm

Big Top

Garbage 11.45pm-1.00am

Friendly Fires (replacing Cage The Elephant) 9.30pm-10.30pm

Miles Kane 7.45pm-8.35pm

Yungblud (replacing Sam Fender) 6.25pm-7.15pm

Picture This 5.00pm-5.40pm

Palaye Royale 3.45pm-4.25pm

Billy Lockett 2.35pm-3.15pm

The Snuts 1.30pm-2.00pm

Stitch 12.30pm-12.55pm

Biffy Clyro. Picture: Warner Bros Press/Isle Of WIght

Sunday 16 June

Main Stage

Biffy Clyro 9.20pm-10.50pm

Richard Ashcroft 7.50pm-8.50pm

Jess Glynne 6.30pm-7.20pm

Madness 5.10pm-6.00pm

Sigrid 3.50pm-4.40pm

Tom Walker 2.40pm-3.25pm

Bjorn Again 1.35pm-2.15pm

Ferris & Sylvester 12.40pm-1.10pm

Sub Pacific 12.00pm-12.20pm

Big Top

Keane 11.00pm-12.00am

Dermot Kennedy 8.50pm-9.40pm

The Coral 7.30pm-8.20pm

Idles 6.00pm-6.50pm

Mystery Jets 4.40pm-5.25pm

Ward Thomas 3.30pm-4.10pm

Feet 2.15pm-2.50pm

Fatherson 1.10pm-1.45pm

:auran Hibberd 12.15pm-12.45pm