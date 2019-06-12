Isle Of Wight Festival 2019: stage times, line-up & more
12 June 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 12 June 2019, 18:05
Here are the stage times and running order for the main stages at Seaclose Park this weekend, including set times for Noel Gallagher, Biffy Clyro, Gerry Cinnamon and more.
Isle Of Wight festival returns to Seaclose Park in Newport between 13 and 16 June 2019. Headliners this year are Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, George Ezra and Biffy Clyro, with special guest Fatboy Slim. Here are the stage times you need for the main stages. For the full line-up information, see isleofwightfestival.com/line-up or download their app.
Thursday 13 June
Big Top
Wet Wet Wet 9.45pm-11.00pm
Heather Small 8.35pm-9.10pm
James Walsh 7.15pm-8.05pm
Simply Dylan 6.30pm-7.15pm
Friday 14 June
Main Stage
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 10.40pm-12.00am
Courteeners 9.10pm-10.10pm
Lily Allen 7.45pm-8.40pm
James 6.25pm-7.20pm
Gerry Cinnamon 5.30pm-6.05pm
DMA’s 4.40pm-5.15pm
Wild Front 4.00pm-4.25pm
Big Top
Haçienda Classical 11.30pm-1.00am
Jax Jones 9.45pm-10.45pm
Sigala 8.15pm-9.15pm
Freya Ridings 7.00pm-7.45pm
Dean Lewis 5.50pm-6.30pm
Sea Girls 5.00pm-5.30pm
Bang Bang Romeo 4.15pm-4.45pm
Saturday 15 June
Main Stage
Fatboy Slim 10.30pm-12.00am
George Ezra 8.20pm-9.45pm
Bastille 6.50pm-7.40pm
Anne-Marie 5.30pm-6.20pm
Rick Astley 4.20pm-5.00pm
Sundara Karma 3.10pm-3.50pm
KT Tunstall 2.00pm-2.40pm
Andrew Roachford 12.50pm-1.30pm
Electric Enemy 12.00pm-12.30pm
Big Top
Garbage 11.45pm-1.00am
Friendly Fires (replacing Cage The Elephant) 9.30pm-10.30pm
Miles Kane 7.45pm-8.35pm
Yungblud (replacing Sam Fender) 6.25pm-7.15pm
Picture This 5.00pm-5.40pm
Palaye Royale 3.45pm-4.25pm
Billy Lockett 2.35pm-3.15pm
The Snuts 1.30pm-2.00pm
Stitch 12.30pm-12.55pm
Sunday 16 June
Main Stage
Biffy Clyro 9.20pm-10.50pm
Richard Ashcroft 7.50pm-8.50pm
Jess Glynne 6.30pm-7.20pm
Madness 5.10pm-6.00pm
Sigrid 3.50pm-4.40pm
Tom Walker 2.40pm-3.25pm
Bjorn Again 1.35pm-2.15pm
Ferris & Sylvester 12.40pm-1.10pm
Sub Pacific 12.00pm-12.20pm
Big Top
Keane 11.00pm-12.00am
Dermot Kennedy 8.50pm-9.40pm
The Coral 7.30pm-8.20pm
Idles 6.00pm-6.50pm
Mystery Jets 4.40pm-5.25pm
Ward Thomas 3.30pm-4.10pm
Feet 2.15pm-2.50pm
Fatherson 1.10pm-1.45pm
:auran Hibberd 12.15pm-12.45pm