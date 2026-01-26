Isle Of Wight festival adds more names to 2026 bill
26 January 2026, 11:38 | Updated: 26 January 2026, 11:53
Two Door Cinema Club, Shed Seven and Maxïmo Park are just some of the names added to this year's event. Get the full details here.
Listen to this article
Sky presents the Isle Of Wight Festival have announced a new wave of line-up additions to this summer's event.
Taking place at Seaclose Park between 18th and 21st June 2026, the iconic festival will see performances from Two Door Cinema Club, Shed Seven, Rose Gray, Perrie, The K’s, Ash, Alessi Rose and more.
They will join a bill that already features headliners Lewis Capaldi, Calvin Harris and The Cure, who will perform at the festival for the first time ever on Sunday night.
Northern Irish trio Two Door Cinema Club will play the festival's main stage on Friday night, joined on the day by countrymen Ash.
Thursday night at the IOW will see BRIT Award nominated DJ Joel Corry, Maxïmo Park and Hot Dub Time Machine open the festival. Maxïmo are currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album A Certain Trigger.
Also appearing the bill across the weekend are Merseyside's The K's, indie pop duo Good Neighbours and one of Robert Smith's favourite bands, The Twilight Sad.
Weekend tickets to the festival are now on sale via isleofwightfestival.com.
Isle Of Wight Festival 2026 confirmed artists:
Thursday 18th June
Joel Corry
Maxïmo Park
Hot Dub Time Machine
Elvana
Friday 19th June
Main Stage
Lewis Capaldi
Wet Leg
Two Door Cinema Club
Alessi Rose
Ash
Big Top
Tom Grennan
Perrie
Good Neighbours
Chloe Qisha
Saturday 20th June
Main Stage
Calvin Harris
Teddy Swims
Rick Astley
FIVE
Anastacia
KT Tunstall
Big Top
Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter
Feeder
The K's
Starsailor
Freddie Halkon
Sunday 21st June
Main Stage
The Cure
The Kooks
The Last Dinner Party
David Gray
Suzanne Vega
Big Top
Jo Whiley’s 90s Anthems
Shed Seven
Rose Gray
The Twilight Sad
Luvcat
Voilà