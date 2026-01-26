Isle Of Wight festival adds more names to 2026 bill

Two Door Cinema Club, Shed Seven and Maximo Park have all been added to the Isle Of Wight 2026 bill. Picture: Press

Two Door Cinema Club, Shed Seven and Maxïmo Park are just some of the names added to this year's event. Get the full details here.

By Martin O'Gorman

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sky presents the Isle Of Wight Festival have announced a new wave of line-up additions to this summer's event.

Taking place at Seaclose Park between 18th and 21st June 2026, the iconic festival will see performances from Two Door Cinema Club, Shed Seven, Rose Gray, Perrie, The K’s, Ash, Alessi Rose and more.

They will join a bill that already features headliners Lewis Capaldi, Calvin Harris and The Cure, who will perform at the festival for the first time ever on Sunday night.

Northern Irish trio Two Door Cinema Club will play the festival's main stage on Friday night, joined on the day by countrymen Ash.

The Isle Of Wight Festival returns to Seaclose Park in June 2026. Picture: Press

Thursday night at the IOW will see BRIT Award nominated DJ Joel Corry, Maxïmo Park and Hot Dub Time Machine open the festival. Maxïmo are currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album A Certain Trigger.

Also appearing the bill across the weekend are Merseyside's The K's, indie pop duo Good Neighbours and one of Robert Smith's favourite bands, The Twilight Sad.

Weekend tickets to the festival are now on sale via isleofwightfestival.com.

Isle Of Wight Festival 2026 confirmed artists:

Joel Corry in 2026. Picture: Press

Thursday 18th June

Joel Corry

Maxïmo Park

Hot Dub Time Machine

Elvana

Lewis Capaldi in 2025. Picture: Press

Friday 19th June

Main Stage

Lewis Capaldi

Wet Leg

Two Door Cinema Club

Alessi Rose

Ash

Big Top

Tom Grennan

Perrie

Good Neighbours

Chloe Qisha

Calvin Harris in 2025. Picture: Press

Saturday 20th June

Main Stage

Calvin Harris

Teddy Swims

Rick Astley

FIVE

Anastacia

KT Tunstall

Big Top

Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter

Feeder

The K's

Starsailor

Freddie Halkon



The Cure in 2026. Picture: Andy Vella/Press

Sunday 21st June

Main Stage

The Cure

The Kooks

The Last Dinner Party

David Gray

Suzanne Vega

Big Top

Jo Whiley’s 90s Anthems

Shed Seven

Rose Gray

The Twilight Sad

Luvcat

Voilà