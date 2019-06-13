How to get to the Isle of Wight Festival: Address and ferry times revealed

Here's how to get to the Isle of Wight Festival in Newport. Picture: Getty

For those lucky enough to have bagged themselves tickets to the Isle of Wight Festival this year, we've put together this nifty guide on how to get there.

Each year, the Isle of Wight Festival descends on the small town of Newport, celebrating some of the best names in rock.

And while the festival itself offers an unrivalled atmosphere, there's no denying it can be a bit of a faff to get there. So, for those with tickets to this year's festival, we've put together this handy guide on the best travel routes.

What date is the Isle of Wight Festival 2019?

This year's event kicks off on Thursday 13 June and ends on Sunday 16.

What's the address for the Isle of Wight Festival?

The official address of the festival is:

Seaclose Park,

Newport,

Isle of Wight,

PO30 1UD

How do I get down to Portsmouth or Southampton from London?

If you're travelling from London to Portsmouth, you can catch a train from either Waterloo or Victoria. The nearest stop is Portsmouth Harbour, and the ferries over to the Isle of Wight depart from the end of the train platform.

For those travelling to Southampton from London, you can get a train from Waterloo or Paddington stations.

What are the ferry timetables and how much does it cost to get over to the Isle of Wight?

Festival-goers can either catch a Red Funnel ferry from Southampton, or the WightLink ferry from inside Portsmouth Harbour train station.

While there are plenty of passenger ferries that go over to the Isle of Wight, you can also take your car over with you, should you wish.

WightLink ferries are currently offering vehicle returns for £50. Return tickets start from a reasonable £15. You can view the full ferry timetable here.

For the thrill-seekers among you, you can also catch the hovercraft over from Southsea seafront. It takes just 10 minutes to get there, so you'll be able to get your party on sooner than you think. See the full timetable here.

Who's headlining this year?

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are headlining on Friday, while Saturday's main act is George Ezra. Those staying until Sunday night will also get to see Biffy Clyro perform.

You can see the full-line-up and stage times here.