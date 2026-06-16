Isle of Wight 2026: Get the weather forecast for the festival

The crowds at Isle of Wight Festival 2025. Picture: Mark Holloway/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Seaclose Park festival is set to open its doors in next week with The Cure, Lewis Capaldi and Calvin Harris as headliners, but will it rain or shine? Here's what we know...

Isle of Wight Festival is set to open its doors this week.

The historic music event, which takes place from 18th - 21st June, will see Lewis Capaldi, Calvin Harris and The Cure headline with performances also confirmed from The Kooks, The Last Dinner Party, Feeder, Wet Leg, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Maxïmo Park, Two Door Cinema Club and many more.

We know who's playing the festival and when they're set to hit the stage, but what can we expect from the weather at Seaclose Park this year?

Find out below...

NB: Weather is accurate at the time of article's last publish date. Always official sites for the latest updates.

READ MORE: Isle of Wight Festival 2026: Headliners, line-up, stage times, tickets & more

What is the weather forecast for Isle of Wight Festival 2026?

According to Met Office's overview of the weather at the festival: "Conditions will start on a cloudier note, with some patchy rain possible early in the period. However, a more settled spell is expected into Thursday and Friday, bringing plenty of bright or sunny intervals. Temperatures are likely to rise through the festival, becoming very warm and perhaps locally hot. Increasing humidity may lead to the development of thundery showers later in the period, with a risk of brief heavy rain and gusty conditions."

The Cure, Lewis Capaldi and Calvin Harris are the headliners for Isle of Wight 2026. Picture: Andy Vella/Press

Thursday 18th June:

On the day when much of the festival-goers will be setting up camp, BBC Weather predicts highs of 21 degrees, lows of 21 degrees with "sunny intervals and light winds".

See the full line-up at isleofwightfestival.com or download the official IOW app.

Lewis Capaldi will top the bill on the Friday night of the festival. Picture: Charlie Sarsfield/Press

Friday 19th June:

On the day when Lewis Capaldi headlines the festival, BBC Weather predicts highs of 21 degrees and lows of 15 degrees with "sunny intervals and a moderate breeze". At the moment there's only a maximum 12% chance of rain at the festival around 5pm, but it's looking bone dry when the Someone You Loved singer takes to the stage.

See the full line-up at isleofwightfestival.com or download the official IOW app.

Calvin Harris will headline the Saturday night of the festival. Picture: Press

Saturday 20th June:

On the Saturday of the festival, where international DJ and producer Calvin Harris tops the bill, BBC Weather predicts "sunny intervals and a gentle breeze" and highs of 20 degrees, lows of 15 degrees with only an 11% chance of rain around 11am.

See the full line-up at isleofwightfestival.com or download the official IOW app.

The Cure will close the 2026 instalment of Isle of Wight Festival. Picture: Andy Vella

Sunday 21st June:

When The Cure close the festival with a career-spanning headline set, BBc Weather predicts it will be the hottest day of the event, with highs of 23 degrees, lows of 16 degrees and "sunny intervals with light winds".

See the full line-up at isleofwightfestival.com or download the official IOW app.

The Kooks, Last Dinner Party, Wet Leg and Starsailor are all on the Isle of Wight line-up. Picture: Maria Villanueva, Cal Mcintyre, Iris Luz, Press

Can I buy Isle of Wight 2026 tickets?

Weekend tickets at Isle Of Wight 2026 are sold out. For more info visit www.isleofwightfestival.com.