Isle of Wight Festival 2026: Headliners, line-up, stage times, tickets & more

The Cure, Lewis Capaldi and Calvin Harris are the headliners for Isle of Wight 2026. Picture: Andy Vella/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Seaclose Park festival is set to open its doors in next week with The Cure, Lewis Capaldi and Calvin Harris as headliners. Here's everything you need to know.

Isle of Wight festival is almost set to open its doors for 2026.

The historic music event, which takes place from 18th - 21st June, will see Lewis Capaldi, Calvin Harris and The Cure at the top of the bill this year.

Also confirmed for the Seaclose Park festival are The Kooks, The Last Dinner Party, Feeder, Wet Leg, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Maxïmo Park, Two Door Cinema Club, KT Tunstall, Ash, Luvcat, Good Neighbours and many many more.

Find out who else is joining them on the IOW line-up, get the latest stage times and everything else we know so far...

The Kooks, Last Dinner Party, Wet Leg and Starsailor are all on the Isle of Wight line-up. Picture: Maria Villanueva, Cal Mcintyre, Iris Luz, Press

When is Isle of Wight Festival 2026?

Isle of Wight Festival 2026 takes place from 18th - 21st June.

Who's headlining Isle of Wight Festival 2026?

Lewis Capaldi

Calvin Harris

The Cure

Lewis Capaldi - who recently made a triumphant return to touring after two years away, before unveiling his soul-stirring Top 10 anthem Something In The Heavens - will headline the festival on Friday 19th June. The global superstar.

GRAMMY-Award winning producer and DJ Calvin Harris will take over the main stage, bringing his catalogue of global hits on Saturday 20th June.

After returning with their first new album in 16 years in 2024 with the chart-topping Songs of a Lost World, veteran alt-rock icons The Cure will play a spellbinding and career-spanning set and bring the festival to a close on Sunday 21st June.

Get the stage times for Isle of Wight 2026:

Thursday 18th June:*

Big Top:

Elvana

Hot Dub time Machine

Maximo Park

Joel Corry

* According to the Isle of Wight app, the schedule is still "under construction".

See the full line-up at isleofwightfestival.com or download the official IOW app.

Lewis Capaldi will top the bill on the Friday night of the festival. Picture: Charlie Sarsfield/Press

Friday 19th June:*

Main Stage:

Lewis Capaldi

Wet Leg

Two Door Cinema Club

Alessi Rose

Ash

Big Top:

Tom Grennan

Perrie

Good Neighbours

Chloe Qisha

The Guest List

Overpass

River Stage:

The Cut

Mathys

Fletchr Fletchr

Neckbreakers

Lady od Mars

Adult Cat

* According to the Isle of Wight app, the schedule is still "under construction". Keep checking back for more updates.

See the full line-up at isleofwightfestival.com or download the official IOW app.

Calvin Harris will headline the Saturday night of the festival. Picture: Press

Saturday 20th June:

Main Stage:

Calvin Harris

Teddy Swims

Rita Ora

Rick Astley

Five

Anastacia

KT Tunstall

Nathan Evans & The Saint Phnx Band

Big Top:

Sex Pistols feat Frank Carter

Feeder

The K's

Starsailor

Freddie Halkon

Circa Waves

Tom A. Smith

River Stage:

The Kairos

The Noel Fitzpatrick Band

Girl in the Year Above

Apollo Junction

Dea Matrona

XO

The Statics

Secret Stash

* According to the Isle of Wight app, the schedule is still "under construction". Keep checking back for more updates.

See the full line-up at isleofwightfestival.com or download the official IOW app.

The Cure will close the 2026 instalment of Isle of Wight Festival. Picture: Andy Vella

Sunday 21st June:

Main Stage:

The Cure

The Kooks

The Last Dinner Party

David Gray

Level 42

Suzanne Vega

Fugo Kid

Big Top:

Jo Wiley's 90s anthems

Shed Seven

Rose Gray

The Twilight Sad

Luvcat

Voila

River Stage:

Boxing Club

Fever Dream Klls

The Molotovs

Lucia and the Best Boys

Pack of Animals

Pronghorn

Skye Delilah

The Sukis

The Prior

* According to the Isle of Wight app, the schedule is still "under construction". Keep checking back for more updates.

See the full line-up at isleofwightfestival.com or download the official IOW app.

What's the weather forecast for Isle of Wight 2026?

According to BBC Weather, Isle of Wight festival goers might have to pack their sunnies and their rain macs. At the moment the festival weekend looks to have highs of 22 degrees and lows of 13 degrees across the weekend with Friday being predicted as the worst day for rain.

Can I buy Isle of Wight 2026 tickets?

Weekend tickets at Isle Of Wight 2026 are sold out. For remaining tickets and more info, visit www.isleofwightfestival.com.