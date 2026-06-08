Isle of Wight Festival 2026: Headliners, line-up, stage times, tickets & more

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The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
8 June 2026, 13:34
The Seaclose Park festival is set to open its doors in next week with The Cure, Lewis Capaldi and Calvin Harris as headliners. Here's everything you need to know.
Isle of Wight festival is almost set to open its doors for 2026.
The historic music event, which takes place from 18th - 21st June, will see Lewis Capaldi, Calvin Harris and The Cure at the top of the bill this year.
Also confirmed for the Seaclose Park festival are The Kooks, The Last Dinner Party, Feeder, Wet Leg, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Maxïmo Park, Two Door Cinema Club, KT Tunstall, Ash, Luvcat, Good Neighbours and many many more.
Find out who else is joining them on the IOW line-up, get the latest stage times and everything else we know so far...
Isle of Wight Festival 2026 takes place from 18th - 21st June.
Lewis Capaldi - who recently made a triumphant return to touring after two years away, before unveiling his soul-stirring Top 10 anthem Something In The Heavens - will headline the festival on Friday 19th June. The global superstar.
GRAMMY-Award winning producer and DJ Calvin Harris will take over the main stage, bringing his catalogue of global hits on Saturday 20th June.
After returning with their first new album in 16 years in 2024 with the chart-topping Songs of a Lost World, veteran alt-rock icons The Cure will play a spellbinding and career-spanning set and bring the festival to a close on Sunday 21st June.
Big Top:
* According to the Isle of Wight app, the schedule is still "under construction".
See the full line-up at isleofwightfestival.com or download the official IOW app.
Main Stage:
Big Top:
River Stage:
* According to the Isle of Wight app, the schedule is still "under construction". Keep checking back for more updates.
See the full line-up at isleofwightfestival.com or download the official IOW app.
Main Stage:
Big Top:
River Stage:
* According to the Isle of Wight app, the schedule is still "under construction". Keep checking back for more updates.
See the full line-up at isleofwightfestival.com or download the official IOW app.
Main Stage:
Big Top:
River Stage:
* According to the Isle of Wight app, the schedule is still "under construction". Keep checking back for more updates.
See the full line-up at isleofwightfestival.com or download the official IOW app.
According to BBC Weather, Isle of Wight festival goers might have to pack their sunnies and their rain macs. At the moment the festival weekend looks to have highs of 22 degrees and lows of 13 degrees across the weekend with Friday being predicted as the worst day for rain.
Weekend tickets at Isle Of Wight 2026 are sold out. For remaining tickets and more info, visit www.isleofwightfestival.com.
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