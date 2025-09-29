The Cure to close Isle of Wight Festival 2026

The Cure, Lewis Capaldi and Calvin Harris are the headliners for Isle of Wight 2026. Picture: Andy Vella/Press

The first line-up for the Seaclose Park festival has been announced, with The Cure set to close the event next year. Find out who joins them on the bill.

Isle of Wight festival has announced its headliners for 2026.

The historic music event - which takes place from 18th - 21st June next year - will see Lewis Capaldi, Calvin Harris and The Cure at the top of the bill.

Also confirmed for IOW's next instalment are The Kooks, The Last Dinner Party, Feeder, Wet Leg, Sex Pistols and Frank Carter, with many more still to be announced.

Find out who's joining them on the line-up so far and how you can be there.

When is Isle of Wight Festival 2026?

Isle of Wight Festival 2026 takes place from 18th - 21st June.

The Cure will close the 2026 instalment of Isle of Wight Festival. Picture: Andy Vella

Who's headlining Isle of Wight Festival 2026?

Lewis Capaldi

Calvin Harris

The Cure

Lewis Capaldi - who recently made a triumphant return to touring after two years away, before unveiling his soul-stirring Top 10 anthem Something In The Heavens - will headline the festival on Friday 19th June. The global superstar.

GRAMMY-Award winning producer and DJ Calvin Harris will take over the main stage, bringing his catalogue of global hits on Saturday 20th June.

After returning with their first new album in 16 years in 2024 with the chart-topping Songs of a Lost World, veteran alt-rock icons The Cure will play a spellbinding career-spanning set and bring the festival to a close on Sunday 21st June.

The Kooks, Last Dinner Party, Wet Leg and Starsailor are all on the Isle of Wight line-up. Picture: Maria Villanueva, Cal Mcintyre, Iris Luz, Press

Who's on the Isle of Wight 2026 lineup so far?

Lewis Capaldi

Calvin Harris

The Cure

Anastacia

David Gray

Feeder

FIVE

KT Tunstall

Luvcat

Rick Astley

Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter

Shed Seven

Starsailor

Suzanne Vega

Teddy Swims

Tom Grennan

The Kooks

The Last Dinner Party

Wet Leg

Where can I buy Isle of Wight 2026 tickets?

Tickets for Isle Of Wight 2026 will go on sale from Wednesday 1st October from 8am at www.isleofwightfestival.com.

What are the stage times for Isle of Wight 2026?

Stage time information will be released closer to the event.