Isle of Wight Festival 2021: What's the weather forecast?

Isle of Wight Festival 2021 kicks off this weekend. Picture: Mark Holloway/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The festival takes place this weekend with headliners which include Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol and David Guetta, but what will the weather be like? Find out here.

Isle of Wight Festival opens its doors this week, making its return for the first time in two years.

The festival, which usually takes place in June, was moved to September this year to avoid any uncertainty due to the pandemic.

Luckily the forward thinking of the organisers' paid off, as the event - which takes place at Seaclose Park from 16-19 September - is going ahead at full capacity this weekend with Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol and David Guetta headlining.

But will festival goers have to pack sunnies, wellies or both? Get the weather forecast here.

What's the weather forecast for Isle of Wight 2021?

Festival-goers will be in luck as the weather will be mostly sunny and dry.

According to the Met Office, Thursday will see highs of 20 degrees and lows of 14 degrees, with a 5% chance of rain.

Friday will be a little bit cooler with "sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime" and will have highs of 19 degrees and lows of 15 degrees and a 10% chance of rain.

Saturday predicts that it will be "cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning". It will have the exact same highs, with lows of 14 degrees, but you might wanna take out your rain mac with you as there will be a 40% chance of rain at around 4pm in the afternoon.

Sunday, which will play host to the third and final headliner, will see highs of 17 degrees and lows of 14 degrees. It's predicted to be "partly cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime".

Liam Gallagher is one of the headliners at Isle of Wight 2021. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

Who's headlining Isle of Wight 2021?

This year, the festival will be headlined by Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol and David Guetta.

Who's on the Isle Of Wight 2021 line-up?

Other acts include Tom Jones, Sam Fender, Supergrass, Primal Scream, Kaiser Chiefs, Razorlight, Sophoe Ellis Bextor, Lightening Seeds and more.