IDLES for matinee performance at Wide Awake 2021

IDLES are set to perform a special daytime show at Wide Awake Festival 2021. Picture: Amanda Hatherley/Alamy Stock Photo

The rockers are set for a special daytime performance at the festival, which takes place in Brockwell Park on Friday 3 September.

IDLES are set to play a matinee set at new music festival Wide Awake 2021.

The inaugural South London event, which is set to take place at Brockwell Park on 3 September, will see Joe Talbot and co perform a special afternoon show at 1.30pm.

Tickets and stage times can be found at wideawakelondon.co.uk.

READ MORE: Which festivals are going ahead in 2021

The climate change-conscious festival's lineup also includes the likes of black midi, Black Country, New Road, Daniel Avery, Tinariwen, Dream Wife, Boy Harsher, Dr. Rubinstein, A Certain Ratio, Crack Cloud, Erol Alkan, Lena Willikens, The Mauskovic Dance Band, Scalping, Goat Girl, Shame, Squid, The Murder Capital, Lazarus Kane, Porridge Radio, Los BItchos, Minimal Violence, Crows, Debonair, Tina, PVA, Ivan Smagghe, Self Esteem, Kokoroko, and many more.

On their efforts to become an environmentally-friendly festival, a press release states: "Wide Awake has already committed to bury zero waste in the landfill sites and leave no trace of litter. They have banned single-use plastic, will only allow compostable packaging and cutlery onsite, all traders and back of house waste will be recycled and the stage effects will be biodegradable. This is just the beginning of the process and over the next three years, Wide Awake will be making more and more changes."

The festival is run by Field Day's co-founders, Bad Vibrations, Dimensions, LNZRT, SC&P and the creators behind some of London’s most iconic, small music venues: MOTH Club, The Shacklewell Arms, The Waiting Room and Peckham Audio.