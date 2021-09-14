Michael Kiwanuka confirmed for Green Man Festival 2022

Green Man festival has announced the details for 2022. Picture: Parri Thomas

By Jenny Mensah

Green Man Festival has revealed its first headliner and announced the details of its 20th anniversary edition. Find out when it takes place and how to get tickets.

Green Man Festival has confirmed details about its return in 2022.

The Welsh festival only recently closed its doors last month, but it has now announced the first details of its 20th anniversary edition, including its first headliner.

Mercury-prize winning artist Michael Kiwanuka is the first bill-topper confirmed for the festival.

Find out what we know about Green Man festival so far including its dates, line-up and how to buy tickets.

Michael Kiwanuka has been confirmed as the first headliner for Green Man 2022. Picture: Press

What are the dates for Green Man 2022?

Green Man Festival will take place next year from 18-24 August 2022.

Managing director and owner of Green Man festival Fiona Stewart says: "We’re so excited about Green Man's 20th birthday and we’re planning to celebrate his big anniversary with lots of wonderful surprises and the best party ever!"

Who's headlining Green Man Festival 2022?

So far, Michael Kiwanuka has been confirmed for the event. This will mark the Mercury Prize-winning singer-songwriters fourth time at the festival.

What's the line-up for Green Man Festival 2022?

Other than Kiwanuka - who will play a headline set at the Welsh festival - organisers have said you can expect the rest of the line-up next year.

When are tickets for Green Man 2022 on sale?

Early bird tickets for Green Man festival are on sale now. There are only a very limited number of early bird tickets available for the weekend.

Once they are gone, tickets will become available, on general sale. This hasn't been given a specific date so music-lovers have been warned to keep their eyes peeled.

Head to greenman.net to buy tickets for the festival now.