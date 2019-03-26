Over 100 artists added to The Great Escape 2019

Fat White Family live in 2018. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images

Fat White Family lead up a list of new acts to play the Brighton festival in May.

Fat White Family are one of the 120 acts that have been added to this year’s Great Escape festival.

The new music event, which takes place across 35 venues in Brighton between 8 and 11 May, will play host to over 450 up and coming artists - and more names are yet to be added to the bill.

Already booked for this year’s event are Anna Calvi, Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, Indoor Pets, Mini Mansions, The Amazons and many more.

The organisers have also revealed that a “massive” Spotlight Show will be announced next week.

Full ticket details can be found at the Great Escape website here

The Great Escape Festival. Picture: Harriet Brown/Press

The full list of artists announced today is

Aitch / Alffa / Alligator / Bad Animal / Bailen / Barny Fletcher / Belle Mt. / BILK / Black Country, New Road / Black Midi / Blithe / Blossom Caldarone / Brother May & Lully / Brunswick / China Bears / Cloth / Creatures / Dan D’Lion / Darkstar with London Contemporary Orchestra / Delilah Montagu / Dirty Radio / Dobby / Dr!ftwood / Dry Cleaning / Dusky Grey / Eleanor Nelly / Emilie Zoé / Everyone You Know / Fat White Family / Feet / Fernando Milagros / Flohio / Flor / Foreign Affairs / Georgia / Glowie / Haelos / Handstand Parade / Hatis Noit / Honey Harper / IB101 / Ishi Vu / Jake Germain / Jarreau Vandal / Jazz Morley / Jess Ajose / Kadiata / Katie Pruitt / Kidsmoke / Kitt Philippa / Laura Misch / Lazy Day / Leonie Pernet / Los Bitchos / Lucinda Chua / Maifersoni / Marged / Mega / Mellow Gang / Mellt / Micah Erenberg / Michael Baker / Miesha & The Spanks / Million Miles’ / MX World / Mystic Peach / OHTIS / Olivia Nelson / Pat Dam Smyth / Patrick Jonsson / Patrick Martin / Peeping Drexels / Pizzagirl / PLANET / Plastic Mermaids / Porridge Radio / Portland / Pottery / PRAA / Prateek Kuhad / Pregoblin / Press Club / Rainbow Maniac / Rina Mushonga / Robinson / Rubio / Ruston Kelly / SCALPING / Sink Ya Teeth / Skint & Demoralised / SL / Snapped Ankles / Sun / Sun Silva / Suny, Zoee & Julia Star / Talk Show / Tallies / Tamzene / The Fedz / The Intergalactic Republic of Kongo / The Kicklips / The Van T’s / The Wood Burning Savages / Third Lung / Tia Gostelow / Tim Atlas / Tommy Newport / Unknown T / VC Pines / Wetter / whenyoung / Working Mens Club / Yeseo / Yung Fume