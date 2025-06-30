Why is there no Glastonbury next year, what date is the next Glastonbury and what is a fallow year?

The crowds at Glastonbury 2025. Picture: Guy Bell / Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The festival has come to a close for another year, but when can you expect it next on? When is the fallow year and how can you register for the next one?

Glastonbury Festival is just wrapping up and it was another bumper year!

The Somerset festival - which takes place on Worthy Farm - played host to The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo as headliners with special appearances from Ronnie Wood, The Cure's Robert Smith and many more.

And the secret sets didn't disappoint with Lewis Capaldi, Pulp, Haim and Lorde all surprising their fans with extra special performances.

As the world famous event closes its doors for another year, many music-lovers will no doubt be asking the question: What date is the next Glastonbury? Is there a fallow year? What is a fallow year And can you register for the next one?

What date is the next Glastonbury?

Glastonbury will not take place in 2026 due to the festival having a fallow year. Since the festival always takes place on the last full weekend of June and after the Summer Solstice, it's likely that in 2027, Glastonbury will take place from 23rd - 27th June.

When is the next Glastonbury fallow year?

The next fallow year for Glastonbury takes place in 2026. The fallow year typically occurs every five years in order to give the festival a break and allow the farm to recover.

Why does Glastonbury festival have a fallow year and what is a fallow year?

If you're a fan of Glastonbury Festival then you will know that it takes a fallow year every five years. It has been widely reported and understood that this takes place in order to give the land time to recover. Worthy Farm is a working farm and when it's not hosting 200k revellers, it's actually a 900-acre working dairy farm, which is home to herds and herds of cows. However, it is also a bit more complicated than that. Speaking to The Glastonbury Free Press, festival founder Michael Eavis explained it was also originally put in place to get the placate the locals a bit and to get th council off his off his back.

"It was very stressful with the licence, the police, the village, the press and the council," the 89-year-old founder admitted. "I thought, ‘We’ll give them all a break so they’ve got nothing to complain about for a bit!’ And of course, the farm gets a rest. It was a really good idea. I think we’ll be ready for a break next year!”

When were the last Glastonbury fallow years?

The last fallow years for Glastonbury festival took place in 2018 and 2012.

Do you need to register for Glastonbury festival?

Yes. Registration for Glastonbury Festival is open now at glastonbury.seetickets.com/registration/register.

You can look up an existing registration at glastonbury.seetickets.com/registration/lookup where you can enter your email address.

If your email address is not recognised, then your registration has expired. Do make sure to check your junk folders.

Long-time festival goers are also urged to update photos that may be out of date or not reflect their current likeness.

