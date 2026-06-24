Why is there no Glastonbury this year, what date is the next Glastonbury and what is a fallow year?

The crowds at the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2025. Picture: Matt Crossick/Empics/Alamy Live News

By Radio X

The last weekend in June would normally see crowds flock to Worthy Farm - so why is 2026 a "fallow" year for Glastonbury and how can you register for the next one?

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The final weekend of June usually sees Glastonbury Festival take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

The 2025 edition played host to The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo as headliners, with special appearances from Ronnie Wood, The Cure's Robert Smith, Lewis Capaldi, Pulp, Haim and Lorde.

But 2026 sees the festival take a "fallow" year, leaving fans to ask: What date is the next Glastonbury? And can you register for the next one?

What date is the next Glastonbury?

Glastonbury will not take place in 2026 due to the festival having a fallow year. Organisers have confirmed that the next Glastonbury will take place from 23rd to 27th June 2027.

Why is 2026 a fallow year for Glastonbury?

If you're a fan of Glastonbury Festival then you will know that it takes a fallow year every five years. It has been widely reported that this takes place in order to give the land time to recover.

Worthy Farm is a working business and when it's not hosting 200k revellers, it's actually a 900-acre dairy farm, which is home to herds and herds of cows. However, it's also a bit more complicated than that. Speaking to The Glastonbury Free Press, festival founder Michael Eavis explained it was also originally put in place to appease the local community and council.

"It was very stressful with the licence, the police, the village, the press and the council," the 90-year-old founder admitted. "I thought, ‘We’ll give them all a break so they’ve got nothing to complain about for a bit!’ And of course, the farm gets a rest. It was a really good idea."

Festival-goers begin their journeys home after Glastonbury 2025. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

When were the last Glastonbury fallow years?

The last fallow years for Glastonbury festival took place in 2018 and 2012.

Do you need to register for Glastonbury festival?

Yes. Registration for Glastonbury Festival is open now at glastonbury.seetickets.com/registration/register.

You can look up an existing registration at glastonbury.seetickets.com/registration/lookup where you can enter your email address.

If your email address is not recognised, then your registration has expired. Do make sure to check your junk folders.

Long-time festival goers are also urged to update photos that may be out of date or not reflect their current likeness.

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