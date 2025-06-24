What to pack for Glastonbury 2025 - and what are the banned items?
24 June 2025, 12:47 | Updated: 24 June 2025, 13:12
In a bid to reduce the amount of waste left over after the festival, Glastonbury has asked visitors to bring the essentials only - with a few "banned" items added to the list. Here's what you can and can't take onto the site.
For those lucky enough to have bagged themselves tickets for Glastonbury this year, we've compiled a helpful packing guide - and have itemised the things you shouldn't bring.
What to pack for Glastonbury Festival 2025
-
Your ticket and other documents
- This may appear painfully obvious, but you don't want to rock up at Castle Cary station and suddenly realise your Glastonbury ticket is sat on the kitchen worktop back home.
- You'll also need your travel tickets (if required)
- You will need photo ID if you have booked hospitality tickets, you are the Lead Booker for coach packages, and Sunday tickets.
- If you're under 21 you will need ID at the bars.
-
A portable phone charger
- While there's more to life than your mobile, you will inevitably need some charge to track down your mates.
- So, to avoid the hefty fees at charging points and standing around for over an hour to get a full bar, bring along a portable charger - there are many on the market now that can give your device a boost over the long, long weekend.
- Vodafone are also offering a mobile phone battery pack hire service here
-
Some hard cash
- Glasto assures us that 20 of the major bars will have credit or debit card payments accepted, but don’t forget the joy and reliability of cold, hard cash.
- There are ATMs on site, but queuing for them can waste a valuable chunk of your weekend if they get busy - and some will also charge you for withdrawal.
- Sadly, the ancient tradition of bartering is no longer accepted - even at Glastonbury.
-
Some basic food and drink essentials
- While there are hundreds of food stalls at Glastonbury, the last thing you want to do is keel over from not eating or staying hydrated. So come prepared. And those bananas are a great source of potassium - which will stave off your hangover.
-
Toilet roll
- After ages queueing for the loo, it's finally your turn. You enter a stinking portable latrine, only to find there's no toilet roll left in the holder. You then, desperately, rummage through your pockets for a pocket tissue, but things look bleak. You end up leaving the loo feeling uncomfortable and even dirtier than when you entered.
-
Camping items: tent, sleeping bag, roll mat
- Again, this may seem obvious, but don't forget to bring your tent!
- A sleeping bag will also be in order as it can get cold on a clear night.
- Equally, the ground will be cold - even if it doesn't rain. A roll mat just acts as an extra barrier between you and the sodden earth and means you're less likely to get a chill at night.
-
A reusable water bottle
- You'll be able to fill up on a regular basis from the free taps on the site.
- Stay hydrated! Particularly if the weather forecast is sunny and with a high level of humidity.
-
Sun cream and sun hats
- The weather in June can get scorching, so it's advisable you carry some suncream with you - of SPF 30 or higher.
- There is very little tree coverage at the Worthy Farm site, so bring something that can protect you from the blazing sun, should it make an appearance.
-
Wellies and waterproofs
- Regardless of whether the sun's shining or there's a massive downpour, wellies are a festival must. Things can get quite grungy out there.
- It's also worth having some sort of protection against a sudden rain shower, just in case the weather forecast turns out to be wrong.
-
Torch
- Take a torch for those late-night trips to the loo - you don't want to be face-planting after tripping over a tent guy rope.
-
Earplugs
- It's always a hard job trying to get some shut-eye at festivals, but having earplugs in helps block out some of the noise going on around your tent.
-
Medication and other medical essentials
- If you have regular medication to take, ensure you have enough supply to last you the duration of the festival.
- Check out Glastonbury's prescribed medication policy here.
- Spectacles and contact lenses if required - you don't want to try and wander around the expanse of Worthy Farm without being able to see properly.
- Contraception - should the opportunity arise, you should be prepared.
-
Bin bags
- For rubbish, dirty clothes and footwear.
- Remember to dispose of your rubbish in the official receptacles.
- Please DON'T leave any camping equipment behind.
Which items are people being asked NOT to take to Glastonbury Festival 2025
-
Unnecessary stuff
- Don’t take unnecessary items.
- Make sure you have all your camping stuff packed in advance: guy ropes, ground sheet, the lot. Take a mallet, that ground is HARD!
- The most important rule of all is: don’t take anything you’re not prepare to lose or damage in some way.
- There are property lock-ups, but this is a festival, remember, not a city break.
- As part of the "Leave No Trace" campaign, Glastonbury are also encouraging you to "only bring things which you can take home". So no dumping of camping gear at the end of the weekend.
-
Disposable vapes
- Because they can cause problems at waste centres and are considered a cause of pollution, organisers have put a block on disposable vapes being allowed at the Glastonbury site.
-
Disposable wipes
- Avoid bringing disposable wipes as they can damage the environment, even biodegradable wipes which can release greenhouse gasses as they decompose.
-
Gazebos
- Glastonbury organisers say: "[Gazebos] take up valuable tent space and often get left behind. If any do appear people may be politely asked to take them down to free up space for others."
- They're also REALLY HEAVY to lug around.
-
Non-biodegradable body glitter
- As part of their green initiative, Glastonbury organisers have asked that guests refrain from using non-biodegradable body glitter at the event.
-
Too much alcohol
- Yes, you can take booze onto the site, but check the rules - if you take too many slabs of cans, the organisers may think you are trying to sell them on and could confiscate your haul.
Which items are BANNED at Glastonbury 2025?
-
Fireworks, sky lanterns and flares
- Anyone who brings fireworks with them to Glastonbury will be evicted from the premises and will be refused entry thereafter.
- Come on, the Arcadia Dragonfly is back again this year, there's enough entertainment laid on already!
-
No knives are allowed at Glastonbury
-
No illegal substances
- Everyone wants to have a lovely time, so think on. You’re at Glastonbury, this is part of history. If you overdo it on beer or cheap wine and spend the weekend puking, what stories will you have to tell? Do you want your main memory of the festival to be a load of aggravation with other people, or the inside of the medical tent?
- Drugs are ILLEGAL on the Glastonbury site and the usual laws apply, so don’t get arrested before you’ve even pitched your tent - the police will be conducting searches!
- Nitrous oxide (laughing gas) is now a banned substance, so is now forbidden at Glastonbury.
-
Sound systems and drums
- I mean...you are there to watch live music, so leave your boombox and congas at home.
-
Drones
- While drones have become increasingly popular in recent years - and you can get some decent aerial photos with them, they are strictly banned from Glasto.
-
Generators
- The festival offers charging points, but you can't bring your own generator. We know you have one. Leave it in your garage.
-
No laser equipment or pens are allowed
-
Glass items
- If you're caught trying to take glass into the festival, it will be taken off your person.
- This includes mirrors and perfume.
-
Pets or any other animals
- While it might seem like an obvious one, pets and animals are not permitted to enter the festival site - so no sneaking your pooch in your handbag!
- Registered assistance dogs are, of course, permitted.
Check the full list of prohibited items here. Please also note that any confiscated items will NOT be returned.