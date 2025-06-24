What to pack for Glastonbury 2025 - and what are the banned items?

Arriving at Glastonbury... have you got everything you need? Picture: Richard Gray/Alamy Live News

In a bid to reduce the amount of waste left over after the festival, Glastonbury has asked visitors to bring the essentials only - with a few "banned" items added to the list. Here's what you can and can't take onto the site.

For those lucky enough to have bagged themselves tickets for Glastonbury this year, we've compiled a helpful packing guide - and have itemised the things you shouldn't bring.

What to pack for Glastonbury Festival 2025

Which items are people being asked NOT to take to Glastonbury Festival 2025

Unnecessary stuff Don’t take unnecessary items.

Make sure you have all your camping stuff packed in advance: guy ropes, ground sheet, the lot. Take a mallet, that ground is HARD!

The most important rule of all is: don’t take anything you’re not prepare to lose or damage in some way.

There are property lock-ups, but this is a festival, remember, not a city break.

As part of the "Leave No Trace" campaign, Glastonbury are also encouraging you to "only bring things which you can take home". So no dumping of camping gear at the end of the weekend. Disposable vapes Because they can cause problems at waste centres and are considered a cause of pollution, organisers have put a block on disposable vapes being allowed at the Glastonbury site. Disposable wipes Avoid bringing disposable wipes as they can damage the environment, even biodegradable wipes which can release greenhouse gasses as they decompose. Gazebos Glastonbury organisers say: "[Gazebos] take up valuable tent space and often get left behind. If any do appear people may be politely asked to take them down to free up space for others."

They're also REALLY HEAVY to lug around. Non-biodegradable body glitter As part of their green initiative, Glastonbury organisers have asked that guests refrain from using non-biodegradable body glitter at the event. Too much alcohol Yes, you can take booze onto the site, but check the rules - if you take too many slabs of cans, the organisers may think you are trying to sell them on and could confiscate your haul. Only take what you need to Glastonbury. Picture: AlamyGuy Bell/Alamy Live News

Which items are BANNED at Glastonbury 2025?

Fireworks, sky lanterns and flares Anyone who brings fireworks with them to Glastonbury will be evicted from the premises and will be refused entry thereafter.

Come on, the Arcadia Dragonfly is back again this year, there's enough entertainment laid on already! No knives are allowed at Glastonbury No illegal substances Everyone wants to have a lovely time, so think on. You’re at Glastonbury, this is part of history. If you overdo it on beer or cheap wine and spend the weekend puking, what stories will you have to tell? Do you want your main memory of the festival to be a load of aggravation with other people, or the inside of the medical tent?

Drugs are ILLEGAL on the Glastonbury site and the usual laws apply , so don’t get arrested before you’ve even pitched your tent - the police will be conducting searches!

, so don’t get arrested before you’ve even pitched your tent - the police will be conducting searches! Nitrous oxide (laughing gas) is now a banned substance, so is now forbidden at Glastonbury. Sound systems and drums I mean...you are there to watch live music, so leave your boombox and congas at home. Drones While drones have become increasingly popular in recent years - and you can get some decent aerial photos with them, they are strictly banned from Glasto. If you try and take a drone to Glastonbury, it'll be confiscated, sos. Picture: Alamy Generators The festival offers charging points, but you can't bring your own generator. We know you have one. Leave it in your garage. No laser equipment or pens are allowed Glass items If you're caught trying to take glass into the festival, it will be taken off your person.

This includes mirrors and perfume. Pets or any other animals While it might seem like an obvious one, pets and animals are not permitted to enter the festival site - so no sneaking your pooch in your handbag!

Registered assistance dogs are, of course, permitted.

Check the full list of prohibited items here. Please also note that any confiscated items will NOT be returned.