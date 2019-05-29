VIDEO: The Black Keys for Glastonbury 2019 secret set?

Watch the Lo/Hi rockers respond to Radio X's Gordon Smart when asked if they'd pay a visit to Glastonbury this year.

The Black Keys could be preparing for a secret set at Glastonbury 2019.

The Somerset festival shared their stage times and full line-up this week, revealing when exactly we can expect headliners Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure to take to the stage as well as the likes of Liam Gallagher, The Chemical Brothers, Hot Chip and Gerry Cinnamon.

However, there remains some spaces throughout the festival, with the most notable being a "TBA" act at the John Peel Stage on Saturday from 22:30-23:45 and on Saturday at The Park stage from 18:15-19:15.

Watch our short clip where the Ohio duo are asked the big Glasto question, and see their very telling response.

Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney of The Black Keys. Picture: Press

The Black Keys last played Glastonbury Festival in 2014, after releasing their Turn Blue album the same year.

They have since announced the release of their Let's Rock album, which coincidentally is set for 28 June 2019 during Glastonbury weekend.

Watch the video for their Go single here:

Listen to lead single Lo/Hi below:

See the tracklist for Let's Rock Below:

1. Shine A Little Light

2. Eagle Birds

3. Lo/Hi

4. Walk Across The Water

5. Tell Me Lies

6. Every Little Thing

7. Get Yourself Together

8. Sit Around And Miss You

9. Go

10. Breaking Down

11. Under The Gun

12. Fire Walk With Me