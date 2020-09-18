Glastonbury to launch digital archive with the V&A

Glastonbury Festival will be able to access archive footage from the festival online. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The Somerset Festival has teamed up with the London museum to celebrate the history of the iconic event.

Glastonbury Festival has joined forces with the V&A for an online archive which will celebrate its history.

The new project will see the historic museum host archive material from the festival, alongside public contributions which will mark Glastonbury's 50th anniversary.

The V&A has previously hosted archive material from the festival since 2014, which include “posters, stage designs, costumes, interviews, films and other memorabilia”, but the new move will see the items made available online.

The initiative is said to be in early development, with plans for it to go live in 2021.

Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “The memories and experiences enjoyed and shared by festival-goers are what makes Glastonbury so special, and I’m so pleased that such a wealth of fascinating content will now be accessible to everyone.”

V&A senior curator Kate Bailey said: “It will allow us to increase public, digital access to the festival’s performance history, and to create research opportunities that trace the extraordinary creativity and impact of the festival’s past, present and future.”

Meanwhile, Emily Eavis recently denied claims that the festival would be moved to a September date due to the pandemic, writing on Twitter: "For those who have been asking, we have no plans to move next year’s Glastonbury to September 2021 – we’re still very much aiming for June."

However, the organiser did reveal that there would be no ticket sales in October because there's simply not been enough people requesting a refund.

The refund deadline has now been extended and ticket resales are currently scheduled for the April resale.

Glastonbury's 50th anniversary was set to take place this June, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The milestone was marked with the broadcast of classic festival performances from the likes of David Bowie, Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine, Kylie Minogue and more.

The dates have been confirmed for the festival's next instalment as 27 June 2021.

