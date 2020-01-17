The 1975 won't be headlining Glastonbury 2020 - it's official

Matty Healy of The 1975 in April 2019. Picture: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Matty Healy has revealed that the band won't be topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage this June.

The 1975 have counted themselves out of headlining Glastonbury in 2020.

The Manchester band were hotly rumoured to be joining previously-confirmed headliners Sir Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift at the festival, which takes place between 24 and 28 June this year.

But frontman Matty Healy says that he'll only be showing up at Worthy Farm as a punter.

"No, we’re not going to headline," Healy has told Apple Beats 1. "But Glastonbury is exciting this year - I know a lot about it.

"I’ve heard amazing stories and amazing things and I am going to, I’m going to go as a punter… it’s going to be wicked.”

The singer did hint that he might do a surprise "little acoustic set".

Meanwhile, it's been announced that WaterAid have opened applications for the chance to volunteer at Glastonbury 2020.

The charity revealed that fans can apply to take part in their work at six music events across the summer - one of which is the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury. WaterAid aims to provide people across the globe with clean water and safe sanitation.

READ MORE: Why Glastonbury Festival's security checks could be tighter in 2020