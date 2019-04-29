Stormzy addresses "mad" Glastonbury doubters ahead of headline 2019 performance

29 April 2019

The Vossi Bop star has hit back at music fans who have doubts about whether he deserves a headline slot on the Pyramid Stage.

Stormzy has hit back at those who have doubts over his headline Glastonbury set.

The UK rapper is topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night of the Somerset festival, and has defended his slot despite being so early on in his career.

In a recent interview with the BBC, the Vossi Bop star said: "I'm there because I'm a serious musician".

He continued: "There were so many doubters being like, 'Oh he hasn't got no number one song' or, 'Oh he's got one album out, he's not ready'".

However, undeterred the south Londoner added: “If you think you're going to give me that Glastonbury 2019 headline slot and I'm not going to give you an incredible performance you've gone mad - you've gone crazy... I can't wait and I love it."

Meanwhile, Glastonbury fans were pretty miffed when they tried to bag tickets during the resale on Sunday (28 April) and they sold out in a mere 12 minutes.

Some were calling the process "brutal," while others were begging for it to be changed.

Many complained that they got to the final page and put in all their details only to be told the tickets were gone.

Some people took it in their stride though, and congratulated those that did get tickets.

