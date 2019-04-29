Stormzy addresses "mad" Glastonbury doubters ahead of headline 2019 performance

Stormzy at the BRIT Awards 2018. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Archive/PA Images

The Vossi Bop star has hit back at music fans who have doubts about whether he deserves a headline slot on the Pyramid Stage.

Stormzy has hit back at those who have doubts over his headline Glastonbury set.

The UK rapper is topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night of the Somerset festival, and has defended his slot despite being so early on in his career.

In a recent interview with the BBC, the Vossi Bop star said: "I'm there because I'm a serious musician".

He continued: "There were so many doubters being like, 'Oh he hasn't got no number one song' or, 'Oh he's got one album out, he's not ready'".

However, undeterred the south Londoner added: “If you think you're going to give me that Glastonbury 2019 headline slot and I'm not going to give you an incredible performance you've gone mad - you've gone crazy... I can't wait and I love it."

Watch the moment Bradley Walsh serenaded Stormzy with his own Blinded By Your Grace track :

Stormzy will be joined at the top headline spot

READ MORE: Glastonbury 2019 line-up posters by area so far...

Meanwhile, Glastonbury fans were pretty miffed when they tried to bag tickets during the resale on Sunday (28 April) and they sold out in a mere 12 minutes.

Some were calling the process "brutal," while others were begging for it to be changed.

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE change this process. every year the same chaos and heartbreak. Just randomly allocate or something....seetickets are a terrible provider — Nononono (@d4neyh) April 28, 2019

Many complained that they got to the final page and put in all their details only to be told the tickets were gone.

There really should be a system like tickermaster, so once you're on the page filling out your details, that ticket is yours as long as you do it all in the allocated time. I'm seeing so many people who got to the paying stage&clicked buy and they were sold out. Such false hope! — Princess Abigail👸👑😇 (@abbs_2106) April 28, 2019

Its ridiculous! It shouldn't be allowed! It happens to so many people! Once you're through its literal a battle of who can type their details the fastest! — Princess Abigail👸👑😇 (@abbs_2106) April 28, 2019

Some people took it in their stride though, and congratulated those that did get tickets.

Well done to everyone who is going....have the best time 😥 — lisa marshall dchs and derby hospitals (@lisamarshall4) April 28, 2019

READ MORE: Billie Eilish's Glastonbury performance upgraded due to no.1 album

Watch The Killers talk about their Glasto set: