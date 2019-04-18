Glastonbury Festival 2019: There's still a way to get free tickets...

Michael Eavis at Glastonbury Festival 2017. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

The festival organisers have shared a competition for the chance to win free tickets and travel to the Somerset festival.

Glastonbury 2019 is almost upon us, with the festival preparing to open its gates from 26-30 June this year.

Those who don't have tickets to the world famous Somerset event - in which Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure will headline - have one more chance to buy tickets in the resale.

But there's still a way to get to Worthy Farm without paying a penny.

Great Western Railway are giving music lovers the chance to not only win tickets to the festival, but free travel as well.

See their tweet for details below:

Meanwhile, Glastonbury Festival have shared a first look at their new festival areas.

The most visible change is the addition of the new “Glastonbury-On-Sea” pier, which was announced by Michael Eavis last month.

The pier is based in the Pennard Hill Ground to the South of the site, adjacent to The Park.

The map also sees the extension of the popular area Block 9, which is located nearby the popular area Shangri-La.

READ MORE: When is the Glastonbury Festival 2019 ticket resale?

The festival have also begun sharing the line-up posters for each of its festivals, with Silver Hayes and the Field of Avalon among those dropped so far.

The Silver Hayes area, which is known for its dance music and DJs, was the first to share its line-up. It includes acts such as Lady Leshurr, DJ Cartier and MJ Cole.

Meanwhile, the Field of Avalon is set to be a nostalgia-fest, with the likes of Glastonbury-formed 90s Brit-rockers Reef, Bananarama, Morcheeba and The Magic Numbers all set to perform.

Also confirmed to play the Somerset Festival are the likes of Liam Gallagher, Tame Impala, Gerry Cinnamon, Vampire Weekend, The Chemical Brothers, Snow Patrol, Two Door Cinema Clup and more.

Kylie will play the famous Sunday Teatime legends slot on the Pyramid Stage.

See the biggest names in their official line-up poster here:

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2019 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @TheKillers (Saturday) and @TheCure (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/jYOoTQQurf — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) March 15, 2019

The last Glastonbury festival took place in 2017 and saw Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran headline.

Watch Radiohead play Creep at Glastonbury 2017:

READ MORE: Glastonbury Festival - Is there still time to register for tickets?

READ MORE: Michael Eavis to stop running Glastonbury Festival after 2020?