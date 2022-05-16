Glastonbury Festival 2022: info, stage times and line-up
Find out all the latest line-up information from the legendary festival, which takes place at Worthy Farm in June.
Glastonbury festival takes place at Worthy Farm, Somerset, between 22nd and 26th June 2022.
This year's Pyramid Stage headliners are Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar, with many more artists scheduled to appear across the weekend.
What time do the Glastonbury gates open?
- The Glastonbury gates officially open on the morning of Wednesday 22nd June at 8am.
- However, the car parks will be open from 9pm at on the Tuesday night (21st June).
The full stage-by-stage breakdown - as well as the set times - has yet to be published, but here's what we know so far...
FRIDAY 24th JUNE
Pyramid Stage
- Billie Eilish
Other Stage
- TBC
Acoustic Stage
- Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott
- The Undertones
- Hothouse Flowers
- Brian Kennedy
- Mary Coughlan
- The Mariachis
- Irish Mythen
- Pavey Ark
- Roseanne Reid
- Novelty Island
Leftfield Stage
- Billy Bragg
- Jamie Webster
- Dylan John Thomas
- Brooke Combe
- Kelley Swindall
- Lady Made
- Will Varley
John Peel Stage
- TBC
West Holts Stage
- TBC
The Park Stage
- TBC
SATURDAY 25th JUNE
Pyramid Stage
- Paul McCartney
Other Stage
TBC
Acoustic Stage
- The Waterboys
- Richard Thompson
- Scouting For Girls
- Tony Christie
- Chris Difford
- Grain Duffy
- Laura Veirs
- Katherine Priddy
- 49th & Main
- Tom Webber
Leftfield Stage
- Yard Act
- Billy Nomates
- Kam-Bu
- Asylums
- Jess Silk
- Tom A. Smith
- See Lowe
- Tom Webber
John Peel Stage
- TBC
West Holts Stage
- TBC
The Park Stage
- TBC
SUNDAY 26th JUNE
Pyramid Stage
- Kenrick Lamar
- Diana Ross
Other Stage
- TBC
Acoustic Stage
- Suzanne Vega
- The Shires
- Bootleg Beatles
- Fisherman's Friends
- Terry Reid
- Damien Dempsey
- Errol Linton
- Chloe Foy
- Lewis McLaughlin
- Megan McKenna
Leftfield Stage
- Yola
- The Regrettes
- The Magic Numbers
- Las Adelitas
- YNES
- Romeo Stodart
John Peel Stage
- TBC
West Holts Stage
- TBC
The Park Stage
- TBC
Croissant Neuf
The small solar powered stage, which once hosted Ed Sheeran's first ever gig at the festival, has announced its line-up, which includes Cut Capers, Moulettes and more.
We're pleased to reveal the 2022 line-up for the solar-powered @CroissantNeuf stage, once again bringing great live music to the Green Fields! pic.twitter.com/S1HRCqjIxH— Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 13, 2022
The Glade
The legendary dance zone is back with a new, improved stage and wooded area plus a line-up that includes Carl Cox, Sasha, Jon Digweed, Stanton Warriors, Don Letts and many, many more.
The @GladeAreaGlasto is back for Glastonbury 2022 with a stellar line-up, an upgraded main stage, an enhanced wooded area, a new stage (Glade Dome) and a rebuilt Spike venue! pic.twitter.com/Plxzkh4ZxG— Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 11, 2022
Theatre and Circus
The performance area is back with a stellar line-up that includes Nish Kumar, Jonathan Pie, Josh Widdicombe, Reginald D Hunter and more...
We're excited to reveal the 2022 line-up poster for our incredible Theatre and Circus Fields! pic.twitter.com/sb3PRYOl1v— Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) April 26, 2022
Kidzfield
Kidzfield features an impressive selection of artists for all the family, led by the always entertaining festival veteran Basil Brush.
The legendary @kidzfield is back with an incredible line-up for children and families at this year's Festival! pic.twitter.com/SDwMYtg0it— Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 16, 2022
The Common
Expect a "wild, mystic and relentless celebration" acrsss four areas: The Temple, Men Yard, the Rumshack and a new venue, the Totem.
Check out the incredible Glastonbury 2022 line-up from @GlastoTheCommon, as they provide a place for a wild, mystic and relentless celebration at this year's Festival. pic.twitter.com/X3v40yD4Re— Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 6, 2022
Field of Avalon
The roots and folk area returns for Dr John Cooper Clarke, The Damned, Imelda May, The Hoosiers and more.
ICYMI (and if you did, we’re super excited for you to see this 🤩), our wonderful lineup for the Field of Avalon main stage 2022 🥳 pic.twitter.com/szFHWJhi7m— Field Of Avalon (@FieldOfAvalon) April 13, 2022
Silver Hayes
Four stages of the best names in electronic, rnb, drum & bass and more from the likes of Fatboy Slim, Groove Armada, Gorgon City, Jamz Supernova, LTJ Bukem, Shy FX and dozens more.
Here's the @Silver_Hayes area's incredible line-up for Glastonbury 2022! pic.twitter.com/aiuK25BvcT— Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) April 22, 2022
Arcadia
The legendary Arcadia spider is back! And he's brought a bill that includes Calvin Harris, Carl Cox, Chase & Status and many more.
The legendary @A_rcadia Spider returns with an incredible line-up for Glastonbury 2022! 🕷️🔥 pic.twitter.com/UcC38b72E2— Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) April 27, 2022
Shangri-La
The ever-popular late night performance area has announced their theme for 2022: "WE THE PEOPLE: Community, collaboration and hope for the next generation."
The incredible @ShangrilaGlasto is back for Glastonbury 2022!— Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 4, 2022
WE THE PEOPLE: Community, collaboration and hope for the next generation. pic.twitter.com/3CDqtn4vKC