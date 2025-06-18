Rod Stewart "begged" for longer Glastonbury Sunday Legends set
18 June 2025, 12:59
The legendary crooner has revealed he negotiated for more time for his upcoming performance on the Pyramid Stage next week.
Listen to this article
Sir Rod Stewart asked for a longer set at his upcoming Glastonbury performance.
The Maggie May singer is due to play the Sunday Legends tea time slot at the festival next week and he's revealed the discussions and preparation that has taken place on its lead up.
"It’s difficult because they only gave me an hour-and-a-quarter slot," he told the Radio Times. "So I begged them: can I do another 15 minutes? Because usually I play for two hours."
Despite having to axe some of his much-loved songs from the setlist, the Do Ya Think I'm Sexy? singer confirmed that he will be inviting special guests, including his ex Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood will be making an appearance.
"It means that there’s a lot of songs that people love that I won’t be able to play – and I’ve got three guests coming on."
As for what he'll be wearing when it comes to his much-anticipated performance, Sir Rod revealed he hasn't quite landed on a look yet, but his band's threads are sorted.
“I’m not sure yet, but I’ve got the band all decked out in proper outfits," he revealed. "They all wear white jackets and black ties, and the girls wear sequins."
"It’s a bit more Las Vegas than it’s been before because, obviously, I’m doing my residency,” he added noting his current residency at Caesars Palace. “I’m up to 217 shows, which is amazing.”
Rod Stewart headlined Glastonbury Festival back in 2002 and his upcoming set will make him the first artist to both top the bill at the Pyramid Stage and play the now iconic tea time slot.
News of the 80-year-old's set was announced last year, with the legend beaming: "I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing @glastofest 2025! After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!"
The famous crooner will also release Ultimate Hits - his first official solo career-spannin greatest hits collection - on Friday 27th June- just days before he takes to the stage at the festival.
Sir Rod's definitive solo greatest hits will include singles from throughout his six-decade plus career, including the likes of Maggie May, Handbags and Gladrags, Da Ya Think I'm Sexy, Hot Legs, Baby Jane, Sailing, The First Cut Is The Deepest and Forever Young.
The album also include the musician's more recent releases, including Ain't Misbehaving and Almost Like Being In Love- which featured on his Swing Fever album with Jools Holland.
The album comes in various formats, including an Ultimate Hits collectors Bundle, an LP and CD bundle, as a Blu-Ray and Cassette, as a Green /White 2LP and many more.
Fans can pre-order Rod Stewart: Ultimate Hits here and see its tracklist below.
Rod Stewart: Ultimate Hits tracklisting:
- Handbags and Gladrags
- Maggie May
- In a Broken Dream’ (by Python Lee Jackson)
- You Wear It Well
- Sailing
- I Don’t Want to Talk About It
- Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)
- ‘The First Cut is the Deepest
- The Killing of Georgie (Part I and II)
- You’re in My Heart (The Final Acclaim)
- Hot Legs
- Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?
- Young Turks
- Baby Jane
- Some Guys Have All the Luck
- Forever Young’
- Downtown Train
- Have I Told You Lately
- Rhythm of My Heart
- For the First Time
2CD deluxe-edition bonus tracks:
- Oh! No Not My Baby
- I Was Only Joking
- Every Beat of My Heart
- The Motown Song’ (with The Temptations)
- Sometimes When We Touch
- Have You Ever Seen the Rain
- One More Time
- Hold On
- Ain’t Misbehavin’
- Almost Like Being in Love
