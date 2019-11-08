Glastonbury organisers reveal 2020 ballot winners have been contacted

The Somerset Festival has revealed that the 50 lucky ballot winners were selected and contacted this week for the chance to buy a ticket.

Glastonbury organisers have given wannabe festival goers the news they may have been hoping for... or dreading.

October saw festival the Somerset festival announce the details of a special ticket ballot, which would give 50 people the chance of buying a pair of tickets for its 50th anniversary.

After the ballot closed on 31 October 2019, the festival informed fans that the lucky 50 would be contacted and selected with instructions on how to purchase a £50 deposit for their tickets by "early November".

However, an update on 4 November from the Glastonbury website reads: "Thank you to everyone who entered the ballot. The 50 winners have now been selected and contacted by the email used for their registration."

Unfortunately, this now confirms if you haven't been contacted by the festival, you have been unsuccessful in the ticket ballot.

Crowds in front of the Pyramid Stage for Ed Sheeran at Glastonubyr 2017. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

When does Glastonbury 2020 take place?

The Somerset festival will take place from 24-28 June 2020.

Is there another chance to buy Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Yes.

If you haven't got lucky with the ballot, music fans will have two more opportunities next year during the April resale.

The dates of the April resale are Thursday 16th April 2020 for coach tickets followed by a general admission resale on Sunday 19th April 2020.

How much will Glastonbury 2020 tickets cost?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 have now been priced at "£265 per person + £5 booking fee".

When is the full balance due for Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Glastonbury tickets will have to be paid for in full by the first week in April, just before the resale takes place.

What happens if you don't pay the full ticket by the deadline?

Any balances not paid in-full will then be deposited to the card on which they were booked.

However, remember that you won't quite get a full £50 back because of booking fees and charges.

If you just bought a festival ticket, you will only receive £30 back due to a £20 administration charge.

An additional £10 will be charged for a coach cancellation fee.

Who's rumoured to play Glastonbury Festival 2020?

Diana Ross has become the first artist to be confirmed for Glastonbury 2020.

The Motown legend and Supremes singer will play the coveted Sunday Legends slot on the Pyramid Stage, following in the footsteps of the likes of Barry Gibb, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Kylie Minogue.

One act we might expect to see headline is Beatles legend Paul McCartney, who Michael Eavis may have let slip had been booked for the festival, while Macca himself added it was a "remote possibility".

