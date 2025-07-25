RAYE and Inhaler for Glastonbury Festival's Pilton Party 2025

RAYE and Inhaler will play Glastonbury's Pilton Party. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The festival's annual ‘thank you’ fundraising gig for villagers, workers and local people returns to Worthy Farm on Friday 5th September.

Glastonbury Festival has announced the first acts for Pilton Party 2025.

The festival's annual fundraising event, which serves as a "thank you" to for villagers, workers and local people, will host BRIT Award winning singer RAYE and Dublin outfit Inhaler this year.

Joining them on the lineup will be local support and DJ sets from Baggy Mondays and Patmandu.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday 9th August from 10am BST and are available at See Tickets here and in person from the Festival shop on Northload St, Glastonbury.

Advance tickets will cost £45 for an adult) and £20 for a child.

Glastonbury Festival Pilton Party 2025 poster. Picture: Press

Pilton Party - which was established in 1984 and takes place on an open-air stage close to where the Woodsies stage is located at Glastonbury Festival - has previously paid host to sets from The Stone Roses, Coldplay, Massive Attack, Catatonia, Fatboy Slim, Plan B, Liam Gallagher, Rudimental, Wolf Alice, Placebo, Bastille, The Streets,The Libertines and Foals.

