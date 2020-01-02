Pet Shop Boys for Glastonbury 2020?

2 January 2020, 10:47 | Updated: 2 January 2020, 10:48

Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys performs on stage at Glastonbury on June 26, 2010
Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys performs on stage at Glastonbury on June 26, 2010. Picture: REBEL Media/WireImage/Getty Images

Singer Neil Tennant has hinted that the synthpop duo may play Worthy Farm this June.

Neil Tennant has hinted the Pet Shop Boys could play Glastonbury this summer.

The 65-year-old star - who is one half of the synth-pop duo with Chris Lowe - refused to say whether or not the duo are playing the Somerset music extravaganza's 50th anniversary in June.

During an interview with the Nicki Chapman on the BBC this morning (2 January), the presenter said: "Talking of live work, you're going to be touring the UK later this year... I can't see Somerset down there... you know I'm thinking perhaps Glastonbury."

Tennant replied: "Somerset, um, of course Glastonbury is in Somerset..."

Chapman then asked: "Have I put you on the spot?"

And he agreed: "You have put me on the spot, let's just leave me there..."

Chapman then concluded: "I'll keep everything crossed!"

Last summer, Tennant and Lowe joined The Killers on stage during their headline set on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm.

Brandon Flowers and co performed a version of the duo's Elvis Presley cover Always On My Mind.

The last time Pet Shop Boys played Glastonbury themselves was in 2010, when Gorillaz, Muse and Stevie Wonder headlined.

Pet Shop Boys head out on their first-ever greatest hits tour, Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live in in May and June, which kicks off on 28 May at The O2 in London, before wrapping at Glasgow's SSE Hydro on 6 June, days before Glastonbury - which takes place between 24 and 28 June.

Confirmed as headliners for Glastonbury 2020 are Sir Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift, while Diana Ross will take the "Sunday Legends" spot this year.

