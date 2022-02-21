Paul McCartney 'set to headline Glastonbury 2022' according to reports

Paul McCartney is reportedly set to be announced for Glastonbury 2022. Picture: MJ Kim/Press

According to reports, the Beatles legend is set to top the bill on the Pyramid Stage after he was due to headline the cancelled festival in 2020.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paul McCartney is rumoured to headline Glastonbury 2022.

The Beatles legend was set to play the festival's 50th anniversary in 2020, but it was forced to shut its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now it is reported by The Sun that the iconic musician "will headline" the festival just a week after his 80th birthday, making him the oldest artist to top the bill at the festival.

The outlet adds that Macca will play the Saturday night of the festival after sets from Noel Gallagher and Haim, with Billie Eilish playing a headline set on the Friday night of the festival and Kendrick Lamar closing the festival on the Sunday.

READ MORE - Glastonbury 2022: headliners, line-up rumours and more

So far, Billie Eilish is the only headliner officially confirmed for the festival, with Diana Ross set to play the Sunday Legend's slot and Little Simz set to headline the West Holts stage.

Emily Eavis has teased an announcement would be coming very soon and said the full line-up would be announced in March.

Full line up will be March — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) February 2, 2022

Get more information about tickets for the festival here.

Meanwhile, the festival has confirmed that the window to pay ticket balances for Glastonbury 2022 will be from 1st – 7th March.

They add: "After the balance payments window, there will be a resale of any returned coach packages on Thursday 24th March, followed by a general admission resale on Sunday 27th March.

"Further details about the resales will be released in due course, however anyone wishing to book a ticket in the resales must first be registered with the Festival".

READ MORE - Glastonbury 2022 resale: Can you still buy tickets and will they cost more?