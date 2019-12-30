Glastonbury organisers open applications to work at festival in 2020

Festival goers enjoy Glastonbury 2017 by the Glasto sign. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The festival has announced applications are now open for chefs and kitchen assistants in the crew catering team.

Glastonbury Festival has started its application process for full-time, paid caterers in 2020.

Taking to Twitter from their official account, organisers wrote: "Fancy working at Glastonbury 2020? Applications are open now for full-time paid work for chefs and kitchen assistants in the crew catering team."

However, the official Glastonbury website states the advertised roles are NOT "just an easy way into the festival" and applicants will be required to do hard work, and "experience will be essential".

Chefs need "experience in cooking for large numbers" as well as "some knowledge of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free dishes.".

The role of Kitchen assistant will involve "assisting the catering manager and chefs by performing duties such as food preparation and front of house service".

Applicants must be aged 18 and over for both of the positions and they must be available from 29 May- 14 July 2020.

Find out more information about the roles here.

So far two acts have been officially confirmed to headline the festival with The Beatles legend Paul McCartney topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night and Taylor Swift closing the Sunday night of the festival.

Macca was the first to announce the news, taking to Twitter on Monday 18 November by sharing an image of Philip Glass, Emma Stone and Chuck Berry - who each represented a syllable of the famous Somerset Festival’s name.

Later that day, Glastonbury Festival confirmed the news, writing: "We are incredibly excited to announce that @PaulMcCartney will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night of Glastonbury 2020."

Macca then retweeted their post, adding: "Hey Glasto - excited to be part of your Anniversary celebrations. See ya next summer!"

This month saw Taylor Swift drop the news by sharing an image of herself posing with a Glastonbury Free Press newspaper cover with the pun-ridden headline: "Sunday night Taylor made for Glastonbury!"

She wrote in the post's caption: "I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary - See you there!"

Also confirmed for the Somerset Festival is Motown icon Diana Ross, who will play the Sunday legends tea time slot on the Pyramid Stage.

