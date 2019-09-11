Michael and Emily Eavis set for Glastonbury: 50 book signing

The festival founder and organiser will visit Rough Trade Bristol to sign copies of the official book celebrating 50 years of the Somerset Festival.

Michael Eavis and his daughter Emily are set to attend a signing for the official Glastonbury book this year.

Glastonbury 50: The Official Story of Glastonbury Festival is set to celebrate five decades of the famous Somerset Festival, with pictures and celebrity contributions.

The festival founder and organiser will attend a signing on Saturday 2 November at Rough Trade Bristol for the meet and greet for those wanting to buy the commemorative book.

Emily Eavis and Michael Eavis will be in-store at Rough Trade Bristol signing copies of 'Glastonbury 50: The Official Story of Glastonbury Festival', celebrating 5 decades of Worthy Farm and its unrivalled festival.



https://t.co/sqz35rq7mg

According to the Rough Trade website, the timings for the event are as follows:

10.00am - Store opens & Book + tickets are ready to collect

12.30pm - Doors for signing open & Book + Ticket collection / entry

1.30pm - Book signing starts

3.30pm - Book signing finishes

Meanwhile, the rumours have already begun circulating for who could be set to play Glastonbury's 50th anniversary in 2020.

Most recently, Sir Paul McCartney has said that there’s a “remote possibility” that he will top the bill at the Pyramid Stage next year.

Speaking to the BBC, the former Beatle admitted: “People are saying that it would be good if I did it, so I’m starting to think about whether I can or whether it would be a good thing.

"My kids are saying ‘Dad we’ve got to talk about Glastonbury’ and I think I know what they mean.

“It’s starting to become some remote kind of possibility. It’s definitely not fixed yet but people are starting to talk about it.”

The Liverpool legend last headlined Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in 2004, delivering a superb set that mixed solo hits like Maybe I’m Amazed and Live And Let Die with Beatles classics such as Get Back, Hey Jude and Helter Skelter.

n April, Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis appeared to let slip that he’d already lined up the Beatle to perform at the 50th anniversary festival.

Speaking to BBC Somerset, Eavis said: "Paul's on good form at the moment." Asked by the reporter if he meant that McCartney would be heading to the festival, Eavis said "Hopefully for the 50th." But he warned: "Don't make a big thing of it will you?"



Whoops!



For #GlastonburyFestival fans...



Michael Eavis has revealed that Sir Paul McCartney could be performing at next year's festival

Also rumoured to appear at the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury are the likes of Led Zeppelin, Queen + Adam Lambert and Fleetwood Mac.