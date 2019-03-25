Michael Eavis reveals new addition to Glastonbury 2019 site

A “60-metre pier” will be one of the new art attractions at this year’s festival.

The organiser of Glastonbury festival has revealed that a replica pier will be one of the new attractions at 2019’s event.

According to Bristol Live, Michael Eavis was speaking at the launch of a new show by artist Joe Rush in London this weekend, when he revealed that an “enormous pier” will be one of the art installations when Glastonbury returns to Worthy Farm between 26 and 30 June.

Eavis explained that Rush would be constructing the new project, which will be 60 metres long and resemble a “Victorian pier” to make the festival “Glastonbury-on-sea”. He added that Joe Rush was “the glue that keeps it all going”.

Rush built the famous Cineramageddon area at the last Glastonbury in 2017, which featured film screenings where the audience could sit in fifty vintage American and British cars, repurposed funfair rides and a Lear jet.

Cineramageddon ushers Daisy Peters (left), from Shepton Mallet, and Tamsin Walton, from Pilton, before an appearance by Johnny Depp for a screening of The Libertine, during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

This year’s Glastonbury headliners are Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure, while Kylie Minogue will perform in the “Sunday Legend” slot.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2019 have already sold out, but unclaimed tickets will be re-sold at the end of April - full details here.