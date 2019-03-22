Listen to the 90 acts with a chance of playing Glastonbury Festival 2019

Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage in 2017. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Glastonbury Festival has shared the longlist of artists to make its 2019 Emerging Talent Competition. See them here.

Glastonbury have announced a longlist of 90 acts who are in with a chance of playing the prestigious festival.

The artists have been selected from thousands of entries across the UK who entered the 2019 Glastonbury Emerging Talent competition earlier this year.

From the longlist, Michael, Emily Eavis and the Glastonbury team will cut them down to eight acts, who will then perform at at the live finals in Pilton next month.

As explained on the official Glastonbury website, winners of the free competition will also be awarded a £5,000 Talent Development prize from PRS Foundation, while two runners-up will also each be awarded a £2,500 PRS Foundation Talent Development prize.

The last winner of Glastonbury's emerging talent competition saw Josh Barry take home the prize and play the festival in 2017.

Watch him perform his Higher Than The Top single:

Meanwhile, last week it was confirmed that The Killers and The Cure will join Stormzy as the completed line-up of headliners for Glastonbury 2019.

Brandon Flowers and co will top the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night of the festival, while the Friday I'm In Love rockers will close the event on the Sunday night.

READ MORE: When do you have to pay the full ticket balance for Glastonbury 2019

READ MORE: When do Glastonbury resales take place?