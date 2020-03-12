Kendrick Lamar named as final Glastonbury 2020 headliner
12 March 2020, 19:12 | Updated: 12 March 2020, 19:34
The US rapper has been confirmed to headline the Friday night on the Pyramid Stage as the festival announces its first line-up.
Kendrick Lamar has been announced as the third and final headliner for Glastonbury 2020.
The US rapper, best known for the hits Humble, Poetic Justice and Pray For Me, will perform on the Pyramid Stage on Friday night, 26 June.
Sir Paul McCartney will headline Saturday night, with American pop superstar Taylor Swfit closing the festival on Sunday 28 June.
Motown legend Diana Ross will perform the "Sunday legends" slot this year.
Also confirmed on the bill are Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Elbow, Blossoms, Declan McKenna, Fatboy Slim, Supergrass, Sam Fender, Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, Happy Mondays, Skunk Anansie, Primal Scream and Manic Street Preachers. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.
In a statement, festival organiser Emily Eavis acknowledged issues over Coronavirus and whether the event would still go ahead. : "As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so.
"No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!"
The full list of Glastonbury 2020 artists announced today (12 March):
Kendrick Lamar
Paul McCartney
Taylor Swift
Diana Ross
Aitch
AJ Tracey
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Angel Olsen
Anna Calvi
The Avalanches
Banks
Baxter Dury
Beabadoobee
The Big Moon
Big Thief
Black Uhuru
Blossoms
Brittany Howard
Burna Boy
Cage The Elephant
Camila Cabello
Candi Staton
Caribou
Cate Le Bon
Celeste
Charli XCX
Clairo
Confidence Man
Crowded House
Danny Brown
Declan McKenna
Dizzee Rascal
Dua Lipa
EarthGang
EOB
Editors
Elbow
Fatboy Slim
FKA twigs
Fontaines D.C.
Gilberto Gil & Family
Glass Animals
Goldfrapp
Greentea Peng
Groove Armada
Haim
Happy Mondays
Herbie Hancock
Imelda May
The Isley Brothers
JARV IS…
Jehnny Beth
The Jesus and Mary Chain
Kacey Musgraves
Kano
Kelis
Khruangbin
KOKOKO!
La Roux
Lana Del Rey
Laura Marling
Lianne La Havas
The Lightning Seeds
London Grammar
Mabel
Manic Street Preachers
Metronomy
Nadine Shah
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Nubya Garcia
The Orielles
Pet Shop Boys
Phoebe Bridgers
Primal Scream
Richard Dawson
Robyn
Rufus Wainwright
Sam Fender
Sampa The Great
Seun Kuti
Sinead O’Connor
Skunk Anansie
Snarky Puppy
Soccer Mommy
The Specials
Squid
The Staves
Supergrass
Suzanne Vega
Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes
Thundercat
Tinariwen
TLC
Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes
Tones And I