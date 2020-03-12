Kendrick Lamar named as final Glastonbury 2020 headliner

Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during American Express Music Presents 2016. Picture: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Express

The US rapper has been confirmed to headline the Friday night on the Pyramid Stage as the festival announces its first line-up.

Kendrick Lamar has been announced as the third and final headliner for Glastonbury 2020.

The US rapper, best known for the hits Humble, Poetic Justice and Pray For Me, will perform on the Pyramid Stage on Friday night, 26 June.

Sir Paul McCartney will headline Saturday night, with American pop superstar Taylor Swfit closing the festival on Sunday 28 June.

Motown legend Diana Ross will perform the "Sunday legends" slot this year.





Also confirmed on the bill are Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Elbow, Blossoms, Declan McKenna, Fatboy Slim, Supergrass, Sam Fender, Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, Happy Mondays, Skunk Anansie, Primal Scream and Manic Street Preachers. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

In a statement, festival organiser Emily Eavis acknowledged issues over Coronavirus and whether the event would still go ahead. : "As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so.

"No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!"

The full list of Glastonbury 2020 artists announced today (12 March):

Kendrick Lamar

Paul McCartney

Taylor Swift

Diana Ross

Aitch

AJ Tracey

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Angel Olsen

Anna Calvi

The Avalanches

Banks

Baxter Dury

Beabadoobee

The Big Moon

Big Thief

Black Uhuru

Blossoms

Brittany Howard

Burna Boy

Cage The Elephant

Camila Cabello

Candi Staton

Caribou

Cate Le Bon

Celeste

Charli XCX

Clairo

Confidence Man

Crowded House

Danny Brown

Declan McKenna

Dizzee Rascal

Dua Lipa

EarthGang

EOB

Editors

Elbow

Fatboy Slim

FKA twigs

Fontaines D.C.

Gilberto Gil & Family

Glass Animals

Goldfrapp

Greentea Peng

Groove Armada

Haim

Happy Mondays

Herbie Hancock

Imelda May

The Isley Brothers

JARV IS…

Jehnny Beth

The Jesus and Mary Chain

Kacey Musgraves

Kano

Kelis

Khruangbin

KOKOKO!

La Roux

Lana Del Rey

Laura Marling

Lianne La Havas

The Lightning Seeds

London Grammar

Mabel

Manic Street Preachers

Metronomy

Nadine Shah

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Nubya Garcia

The Orielles

Pet Shop Boys

Phoebe Bridgers

Primal Scream

Richard Dawson

Robyn

Rufus Wainwright

Sam Fender

Sampa The Great

Seun Kuti

Sinead O’Connor

Skunk Anansie

Snarky Puppy

Soccer Mommy

The Specials

Squid

The Staves

Supergrass

Suzanne Vega

Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes

Thundercat

Tinariwen

TLC

Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes

Tones And I