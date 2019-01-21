Paul McCartney headlining Glastonbury 2019 is improbable, but isn't impossible...

Paul McCartney. Picture: MJ Kim/Press

The Beatles legend announced US dates which seem to clash with the Somerset festival, but could he still play it anyway?

Last week saw Paul McCartney add new North American dates to his Freshen Up Tour.

The Beatles legend - who is touring the US throughout May, June and July - is one of the many acts rumoured to top the bill at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage.

But now the Get Back singer has added a date at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Arizona on 26 June and at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 29 June, it's looking very unlikely.

Keen Glasto fans will know that the festival takes place from 26-30 June this year, and with Stormzy already headlining the Friday night of the event, that leaves only the Saturday (29 June) and Sunday (30 June) to play.

So could Macca still get to Worthy Farm? Let's look at the evidence below...

How can Paul McCartney play both his Las Vegas gig and Glastonbury festival?

Las Vegas is a whopping eight hours behind the UK, so with McCartney playing Sin City on Saturday 29 June, there's no way he can play Glastonbury on Saturday night too.

However, if Macca takes to the stage on the T Mobile Arena at 9pm and finishes two hours later at 11pm, it will only be around 7am on Sunday 30 June on this side of the pond.

The average Glastonbury headliner is scheduled any time between 8.30 and 9.30pm. So, if we assume that McCartney's set on Sunday night will start at 9pm (BST), then he has approximately 14 hours travelling time to get to the stage.

The average flight from Las Vegas to London is 10 hours, but we reckon Macca could charter a private jet and get some much-needed kip if it came down to it.

If he can fly to Bristol airport rather than London, that will shave off a little time on the other side too.

And for one of the biggest rock legends of all time, we don't think a helicopter straight from the airport to Worthy Farm is too much to ask.

But does it seem all a bit much for the 76-year old veteran?

What about his band, kit and staging equipment?

Good point. Paul McCartney playing back-to-back gigs on the other side of the world while sleeping on his jet is one thing, but all of his band is quite another.

The cost and effort it would take to fly out all of Macca's instruments, staging and his fellow musicians might be a bit much...

BUT, his stripped back gig at the Cavern Club last year proves he can still play a decent gig with minimal staging.

Sending his instruments, band and crew over would be hugely costly, but they'd save a lot of effort if they used existing staging from the UK.

It's certainly not going to make sense in terms of profit, but can the Blackbird singer do it anyway?

Only time will tell...

